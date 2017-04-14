This Saturday we celebrate Jackie Robinson Day. We honor the legendary pioneer for all he did baseball and America. And Nike’s making sure Jackie’s efforts and legacy live on by gifting special edition “Equality” shirts to MLB players.

Along with sending the shirts, they’re including a note that, in part, reads:

Jackie Robinson forever changed the sport of baseball, not only for his on-field contributions, but above all else his stand for equality. It is fitting we pay tribute to that ideal on this day that celebrates his life and #24.

Read the full note and check out the shirts in the gallery above. Thanks, #42.

Images courtesy of Nike