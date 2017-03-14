On both the men’s and women’s brackets, 41 teams wear the Swoosh. And Nike’s making sure those squads will be ready to get buckets when it matters most with Vapor Uniforms and Mantra Shirts. The Vapor Unis are made from recycled plastic bottles and also have AeroSwift technology to keep players cool in an environmentally friendly way. Since 2010, Nike has converted more than 3 billion plastic bottles from landfills into high-performance product.

The men’s teams wearing the Vapor Uniforms are Arizona, Duke, Florida, Kentucky, Marquette, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon and North Carolina. The women’s teams getting the hook up are Baylor, UConn and Michigan.

All 41 of the Swoosh’s teams are getting Mantra shirts, specific to each squad.

Stay up to date with your squad by using the “follow your team” feature in the Nike+ app. Get personalized access to products, experiences, athlete content and more as men’s and women’s Nike programs advance in the Dance.

