Our friends at Rastaclat and NBALAB have something fresh brewing for 2017 NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans. Kicking off its NBA collection, Rastaclat has produced bracelets for fans of 11 NBA teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors and the reigning NBA Champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Scroll through the photos above to get a closer look at the #NBAPRIDE bracelets from Rastaclat, which are dropping in conjunction with All-Star Weekend this year.