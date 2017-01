Our friends at Stance Socks are back with this year’s edition of the official NBA Black History Month socks that will appear on the hardwood. The on-court BHM x Stance socks will be worn by NBA players starting on February 1, and are available at retail via Stance.com/nba, NBAstore.com, Finish Line and Foot Locker.

Check out photos above and below, and for more, follow Stance on Instagram and Twitter.