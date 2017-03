As the NBA celebrates St. Patrick’s Day, the Bulls and the Celtics will wear these special socks from Stance later this week. The on-court socks are, according to our friends at the brand, “a twist of green/white and includes two varsity stripes and gold embroideries.” Check out the photo above for a closer look, and then head over to stance.com/nba or NBAstore.com to cop yours, available now.