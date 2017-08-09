The Utah Jazz have unveiled their Nike Association and Icon uniforms for the 2017-18 NBA season. Swipe through the images above for a detailed look and check out the video below.

The Note x The Swoosh It’s in the details: ➡️ https://t.co/N7gYFsC0Mj pic.twitter.com/yCqkkGrgwr — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) August 9, 2017

Utah’s jersey sponsor Qualtrics opted to promote 5 For The Fight instead of itself on the Jazz jerseys. 5 For The Fight is a charitable organization trying to raise money for cancer research through $5 donations, with the goal of raising $50 million. Learn more at 5forthefight.org.

Related

Chicago Bulls Unveil New Nike Uniforms

Cleveland Cavaliers Unveil New Nike Uniforms

h/t Utah Jazz Twitter