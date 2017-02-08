Second-year big man Willie Cauley-Stein teamed up with New Era to design a pair of hats for Kings fans. Trill put his own style on the hats, coming through with a white and purple hat that features pebbled leather. WCS calls it the “Crispy White” joint. Then there’s the throwback option, a red leather texture on the front two panels with a reflective granite material on the brim and Kings baby blue as an accent color. The granite brim is a nod to the use of the color in the new Sacramento Kings brand.

These are on sale for a limited time, with only 200 on sale today at the team’s merchandise stores in Golden 1 Center and through the team’s online store at KingsTeamStore.com.

Video and photos courtesy of Kings