Cavaliers 135 (49-27), Pacers 130 (37-40)

In a classic regular season showdown, Paul George and LeBron James gave fans their money’s worth; scoring over 40 points each in a game that went to double-overtime. C.J. Miles stepped up with a 27-point showing on the road, while Thad Young and Jeff Teague scored 19 and 17 points, respectively. James, who played a season-high 52 minutes in the victory, had a testy exchange with Tristan Thompson toward the game’s conclusion:

Celtics 110 (50-27), Knicks 94 (29-48)

The Celtics were dominant early and often at MSG, scoring 60 first half points en route to a comfortable win over the Derrick Rose-less Knicks. Isaiah Thomas got a full workload in just 23 minutes, scoring 19 points with six dimes. Jaylen Brown impressed in a 16-point performance, showing off the hops on this slam:

Hornets 113 (36-41), Thunder 101 (43-33)

The Hornets were resilient in Sunday’s road win, staving off Russell Westbrook’s 40-point showing for their third straight victory. Backed by a 29-point effort from Kemba Walker, Charlotte is now just one game behind the Heat and Pacers for the eighth seed of the Eastern Conference. We’re sure he’d trade it for a W, but with his most recent triple-double Russell Westbrook is just one game behind Oscar Robertson for the all-time season record.

Spurs 109 (59-17), Jazz 103 (47-30)

Gregg Popovich was without Manu Ginobili, David Lee and Patty Mills, LaMarcus Aldridge and Danny Green, but still found a way to pull off the victory against Rudy Gobert (19p, 14r) and the Jazz. Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker scored 25 and 21 points, respectively, in San Antonio’s seventh win in their last 10 games. Rudy Gobert, who made waves by calling out his teammates following a recent loss, took a more understanding tone after Sunday.

Tough loss today but we kept fighting until the end. Now let's go home and get ready for Tuesday. #ontothenextone — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) April 2, 2017

Mavericks 109 (32-44), Bucks 105 (40-37)

Harrison Barnes scored 15 fourth quarter points, lifting Dallas to a come-from-behind win over the Bucks. The Bucks, who have just a one game lead over Atlanta for the fifth seed, were unable to mount an offensive attack outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo (31 points, 15 rebounds).

Gary Payton II's first NBA points! 🙌🎉 pic.twitter.com/s4pq3S0TYU — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 2, 2017

Lakers 108 (22-55), Grizzlies 103 (42-35)

Three Lakers had double-doubles (Thomas Robinson, Julius Randle, Larry Nance Jr.), while D’Angelo Russell scored 28 for an upset win over the playoff-bound Grizzlies. While Mike Conley and Troy Daniels scored 20 points apiece, David Fizdale’s squad will look to regroup before Tuesday’s match-up with San Antonio.

Raptors 113 (47-30), 76ers 105 (28-49)

The Raptors secured their ninth straight home victory thanks to 24 points from Serge Ibaka and 17p/9a from DeMar DeRozan. Toronto could certainly use Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker’s presence in the lineup, but they still managed to shoot 54.1% from the field against the rebuilding Sixers. TLC had quite a game for Philly, notching a career-high 23 points.

Nets 91 (18-59), Hawks 82 (39-38)

Yeah…this is going to be one to forget for the Hawks. With all of their starters healthy except Thabo Sefolosha and Malcolm Delaney, Atlanta shot just 37.5% in a crucial road loss. Now 2-8 over their last 10, the Hawks’ late-season skid doesn’t inspire much confidence as the playoffs near. The Nets, meanwhile, rode 29 points from Brook Lopez and 15 from Jeremy Lin in a morale-boosting W.

Bulls 117 (38-39), Pelicans 110 (33-44)

Boogie and The Brow did their thing- combining for 56 points with 29 rebounds- but Jimmy Butler was just too much, scoring 29 points in Chicago’s fourth straight W. For all of the turmoil surrounding the Bulls earlier in the season, Chicago now has a one game lead over the seventh seed, hitting their stride at just the right moment. Bobby Portis scored 21 off the bench, and Rajon Rondo continued his resurgence with a 10p/9a/9r line.

Nuggets 116 (36-40), Heat 113 (37-40)

Miami continues to lack offensive punch with Dion Waiters sidelined, as Danilo Gallinari’s 29 points led the Nuggets to a desperately needed win. The Rooster hit a pair of jumpers to give Denver the lead late in the fourth quarter, which they would hold on to until the finish.

Dragic and Gallinari get into it 😬 pic.twitter.com/k8bHna3VWg — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 3, 2017

Warriors 139 (63-14), Wizards 115 (46-31)

Stephen Curry was in rare form tonight, going off for 42 points on nine 3-pointers with eight assists. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 20 points off the bench, but neither Bradley Beal nor John Wall had their best night, resulting in Washington’s third straight L.

Rockets 123 (52-25), Suns 116 (22-56)

The James Harden-less Rockets handled Phoenix with relative ease, as Lou Williams, Troy Williams, Patrick Beverley, and Eric Gordon all netted 20-plus point games. Tyler Ulis ran the Suns’ offense with a career-high 34 points, and Devin Booker contributed 27, but Earl Watson’s club is merely playing out the season, having dropped 12 straight.