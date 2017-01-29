Kings 109 (19-28), Hornets 106 (23-25)

As has been the case throughout much of the season, the Hornets lacked firepower beyond Kemba Walker (26p, 7a). DeMarcus Cousins went off for 35 points and 18 boards, eventually sinking the game-winning shot. Frank Kaminsky appeared to have an open look during the following possession, but he couldn’t quite get the shot to land…

Kaminsky for the win… 💤 pic.twitter.com/kMjH0yQopl — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) January 29, 2017

Heat 116 (18-30), Pistons 103 (21-26)

So they’re still five games behind the eight-seed, but the Miami Heat have certainly turned things around during their seven-game winning streak. Dion Waiters continued his hot streak with 17 points and seven dimes, Goran Dragic scored a team-high 23 points, and Wayne Ellington had an efficient 19-point showing off the bench.

Heat have won six with lineup of McGruder-Babbitt-Whiteside-Waiters-Dragic. Have not won more than twice with any other starting lineup. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 29, 2017

Celtics 112 (29-18), Bucks 108 (21-26)

Isaiah Thomas entered Saturday averaging 33.2 points over his last six games, and he kept up his momentum with a 37-point showing against Milwaukee. In a game that went into overtime, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks’ offense with 21 points on 8-16 shooting. Jae Crowder dropped 20 points in a homecoming game.

“It’s always special when I come here and we get a win,” said Crowder, who played at Marquette. “I see a lot of familiar faces around the building, including the ushers, stuff like that. It’s always a great feeling to come back.”

Warriors 144 (40-7), Clippers 98 (30-18)

The Warriors scored 117 points through the first three quarters of a thoroughly non-competitive win over the Clippers. Blake Griffin posted a solid 20-point line, but DeAndre Jordan was limited to just eight points with five rebounds and Jamal Crawford (5p, 2a) wasn’t able to do much with 30 minutes of court time. Until they get Chris Paul back, it’ll be tough for the Clippers to hang with the best of the league.

“I thought we gave in way too easy,” Rivers said. “You should never lose by this much in any game, in any situation. But they’re better right now. Until we improve, they’re going to keep beating us.”

Golden State, on the other hand, lit it up from the field; shooting a cumulative 62% behind 43 points from Stephen Curry. Not to be overlooked, Kevin Durant scored 23 points with an efficient +32 plus-minus.

Grizzlies 102 (28-21), Jazz 95 (30-19)

JaMychal Green may have reprised his role in Memphis’ starting 5, but Zach Randolph led the Grizzlies’ offense off the bench, scoring a game-high 28 points with nine rebounds in 34 minutes. Mike Conley added 23 points in the victory, and Western Conference All-Star Marc Gasol tallied 18.

ZBo smiles are the best smiles pic.twitter.com/NxpQROQEeT — Amara (@AmaraBaptist) January 29, 2017

Nuggets 123 (21-25), Suns 112 (15-32)

The Suns weren’t able to produce a victory despite Eric Bledsoe’s 41-point night, taking their third straight loss (second in a row to Denver). Danilo Gallinari went off for 32 points and Kenneth Faried added 21, leading the Nikola Jokic-less Nuggets to their 10th-straight 100-plus point game.

Timberwolves 129 (18-29), Nets 109 (9-38)

The Nets weren’t able to contain Karl-Anthony Towns, as the big man recorded 37 points with 13 boards and three blocks. Shabazz Muhammad continues providing a reliable presence off the bench, scoring 18 points with eight rebounds. Aside from Brook Lopez’s 25-point showing, there weren’t many positives to take away for Brooklyn