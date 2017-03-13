76ers 118 (23-42), Lakers 116 (20-45)

Jordan Clarkson‘s 30-point night was spoiled by Dario Saric, who went off for a career-high 29 points with seven boards and five dimes. Jahlil Okafor tallied 23 points and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot added 18 to wrap up the road W. After the game, Joel Embiid cast his vote for Rookie of the Year:

Celtics 100 (42-25), Bulls 80 (31-35)

They’re just 1.5 games out of a playoff spot, but the Bulls look like a team just riding out the season. The Celtics, who at one time held a 30-point lead, shot a combined 46.5% in an afternoon rout of Chicago. Isaiah Thomas led the way with 22 points, Avery Bradley added 17p/6r and Jae Crowder grabbed 10 boards.

Isaiah Thomas just became the 3rd Celtic to make 200 3’s in a season. Antoine Walker (2002, 2003)

Paul Pierce (2002)

Isaiah Thomas (2017) — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) March 12, 2017

Nets 120 (12-53), Knicks 112 (26-41)

It was “Biggie Night” at Barclays Center, and the Daily News backpage burned Carmelo Anthony after another lethargic loss for the Knicks:

Daily News backpage after the Knicks dishonor Biggie's legacy pic.twitter.com/MkPYejAyGY — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) March 13, 2017

The Knicks finished with a spirited fourth quarter, but Brook Lopez (25 points) and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (14p, 11r) were just too much for Jeff Hornacek’s squad to overcome. Jeremy Lin and Caris LeVert scored 13 points apiece in this one, while Trevor Booker managed 14.

Pacers 102 (34-32), Heat 98 (32-35)

The Pacers picked up a much-needed W behind a 28p/10r double-double from Paul George. Hassan Whiteside posted a monstrous stat-line of 26 points and 21 boards, but Miami lost for just the sixth time in their last 26 games. Erik Spoelstra and the Heat remain just one game out of the eighth seed following Sunday’s loss.

Trail Blazers 110 (28-36), Suns 101 (22-44)

Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum had 39 and 26 points, respectively, holding off a late Phoenix rally for the W. After trailing by 18, the Suns went on a run to eventually take a 93-92 lead with 6:37 left in regulation. The Trail Blazers regained their composure, however, for a 15-0 run to close the show. Devin Booker turned in a 28-point performance, while Eric Bledsoe scored 19 and Alan Williams dropped another double-double off the bench.

Rockets 117 (45-21), Cavaliers 112 (43-21)

After watching Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich rest their regulars on Saturday, it was nice getting a legitimate preview of the playoffs. James Harden went off for 38 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, guiding Houston to their second straight W. The Cavs- who played in Orlando the night before- weren’t able to come away with the W despite shooting a combined 52.5% from the field. LeBron James scored 39 points to go with Kyrie Irving‘s 28, while Richard Jefferson scored 16 first half points on four treys. Mike D’Antoni was happy with his team’s effort against the defending champs.