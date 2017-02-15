Cavaliers 116 (38-16), Timberwolves 108 (21-25)

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James scored 25 points apiece to help Cleveland come up with a road win, but Andrew Wiggins made things interesting with a 41-point breakout performance. Wiggins, who has now eclipsed 40 points three times this season, scored 19 points in the third quarter alone.

It was a well-rounded effort for Tyronn Lue’s squad, as Channing Frye and Tristan Thompson each double-doubled, while Derrick Williams added 13 points off the bench. Still on his first 10-day contract with the team, Williams is stating his case to stick around in Cleveland.

Bulls 105 (27-29), Raptors 94 (32-24)

The bad news for the Raptors: DeMar DeRozan was just 5-of-19 from the field, as the team managed just 39 first half points in Tuesday’s loss. The good news: help is on the way.

Kyle Lowry scored 22 points and Norman Powell– who will likely claim Terrence Ross‘ minutes- poured in 13 off the bench. The Bulls otherwise took care of business, as Doug McDermott scored a team-high 20 points and Jimmy Butler added 19 (albeit scoring 15 from the charity stripe). Rajon Rondo showed signs of life with a productive 12p, 4a, 3r line…even busting out his signature crossover:

Kings 97 (24-32), Lakers 96 (19-38)

Rumors have been surfacing of Lou Williams‘ trade availability, and Tuesday’s performance only raised his stock. The decorated sixth man scored 29 points in just 25 minutes off the bench, nearly propelling the Lakers to a come-from-behind win. DeMarcus Cousins, however, was just too much for L.A. to contain; Boogie dropped 40 points with 12 rebounds and eight dimes in Sacramento’s fourth straight W. Cousins would eventually hit free throws to put Sac-town up for good, but check out this clutch trey from Williams: