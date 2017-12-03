Suns 111 (8-16), Celtics 116 (20-4)

Boston built a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter only to see it dwindle all the way down to 2 with 2:09 left.

But, as usual, Kyrie Irving (19 points, 5 dimes) knocked down a clutch trey on the next possession and a finger roll with 0:28 left to put the Celtics up 6.

Devin Booker had another gem at TD Garden, fouling out with 38 points (16-29 FG) and 5 assists.

Clippers 82 (8-13), Mavericks 108 (6-17)

Dallas is 4-3 in the last two weeks, and they’ve done it with elite-level defense.

The Mavs allowed just 97.5 points/100 possessions during that span, good for No. 2 in the League.

Dallas’ bench, led by JJ Barca (21, 10 dimes), outscored the starters.

Hawks 114 (5-17), Nets 102 (8-14)

Nineteen TOs, just 28 points in the paint, 41.5 percent shooting. It’s hard to win with these numbers, even if you’re playing against a bottom-five team like ATL.

Spencer Dinwiddie led the way for Brooklyn with 15, 9 assists and 6 boards.

Grizzlies 111 (7-15), Cavs 116 (16-7)

How’s this for a stat: Cleveland won their 11th straight game while handing the Grizzlies their 11th straight loss.

Dwyane Wade, leading Sixth Man candidate, led the bench with 16 points (6-9 FG), 4 dimes and 2 (emphatic) blocks.

There’s a reason why D-Wade has more blocks than any player under 6-5 ever 🙌🏽 (via @cavs) pic.twitter.com/0qf3NAXZ5v — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 3, 2017

When the Grizzlies rallied back to tie the game late in the fourth quarter, LeBron James (34 points, 12 assists) scored 13 straight points to secure the win.

Pistons 103 (14-8), 76ers 108 (13-9)

After the game, Joel Embiid revealed that he intentionally pisses off opposing big men so they play aggressive and he can draw more fouls.

It worked. Andre Drummond fouled out with 2:35 left while guarding Embiid.

Embiid finished with 25 and 10, while Philly improved to 2-0 against the Pistons on the season.

Drummond fouls out and Embiid let him know 😅 pic.twitter.com/HM1cTiQKfD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 3, 2017

Kings 104 (7-16), Bucks 109 (12-9)

Milwaukee had a double-digit lead for basically the entire game until they nearly blew their entire lead at the end of the fourth.

Sacramento cut the lead to just 1 with 1:43 left, but Milwaukee was able to hold on.

Giannis put up a monster line of 33 points (on just 15 shots), 13 boards, 5 assists and 3 steals. It was the third straight W for the Bucks.

Lakers 100 (8-14), Nuggets 115 (13-9)

L.A. held the lead mid-way through the fourth quarter, but proceeded to have a meltdown in the game’s final minutes.

The Lakers committed 7 TOs in the fourth on their way to their fourth straight loss.

Gary Harris was a +20 in his 34 minutes, and captured the highlight of the night with this 360 jelly.

Jamal Murray dropped a game-high 28 points with 5 treys, but immaturely dribbled around Lonzo Ball in the final seconds.

Pelicans 123 (12-11), Blazers 116 (13-10)

One this was certain before the game even tipped-off: This game was going to be the DeMarcus Cousins show.

With Anthony Davis out nursing a pelvis injury, Boogie dominated nearly every offensive possession for the Pelicans.

And while Cousins (38 points, 14-28 FG) going one-on-one doesn’t make for a great offense, he was good enough to beat the reeling Blazers.