Cavs 101 (3-3), Pelicans 123 (3-3)

New Orleans dominated the first and fourth quarters of this game.

Boogie Cousins had a huge triple-double (29, 10, 10), and Anthony Davis had a game-high 30 points and 14 rebounds.

Add Jrue Holiday’s 29 points, and E’Twaun Moore’s 24, and those four of the Pelicans’ starters combined for 112 points. Sheesh!

Celtics 96 (4-2), Heat 90 (2-3)

When Boston need a bucket, they went to Kyrie Irving. And he didn’t disappoint.

Kyrie scored 9 straight points in the final 2:02, including this dagger three-pointer.

Thunder 101 (3-3), Bulls 69 (1-4)

This game wasn’t even as close as the final score. OKC buried the Bulls early, and Chicago didn’t fight back.

Russell Westbrook recorded his third triple-double (12, 13, 13) of the season, and his first-ever against the Bulls.

Russ has now recorded a triple-double against every team in the L.

12 points, 10 assists, 12 rebounds.@russwest44 has now recorded a triple-double against EVERY TEAM in the NBA 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pb5tMQGhuL — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) October 29, 2017

Rockets 89 (5-2), Grizzlies 103 (5-1)

They certainly were booing Chandler Parsons in Memphis tonight.

Parsons had his best game in a Grizzlies uniform, dropping 24 points (6-8 threes) in just 18 minutes off the bench.

With 67 points from its bench, Memphis cruised to yet another win over Houston.

Sixers 112 (2-4), Mavs 110 (1-6)

Two words: Ben Simmons.

The 21-year-old rookie (23 points, 8 assists, 7 boards) played like the best player on the court, having a field day against the defensively inclined Mavericks.

This wrap-around pass in the first quarter was extraordinary.

And Dallas could do absolutely nothing to keep him out of the paint.

Lakers 81 (2-4), Jazz 96 (3-3)

Utah led for the entire 48 minutes, and despite their 23 TOs, this game really wasn’t close.

L.A. shot an atrocious 38.3 percent as a team, and their starters only shot 33.3 percent.

The dunk of the night goes to Donovan “Spida” Mitchell (22 points, 9-16 FG), who may well be the second-best rookie so far this season (behind Big Ben).

Lonzo Ball, after having another rough night, tweeted this message after the game:

If you not with us now don't be with us later… we gone figure it out 👌🏽 — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) October 29, 2017

Suns 107 (2-4), Blazers 114 (4-2)

While Phoenix has been more competitive since sending Eric Bledsoe home, they’re still not built to win games.

Devin Booker, who’s taken a noticeable step forward this season, dropped a cool 34 points on 11-19 shooting.

The Suns kept it close, but when it was winning time, it became Dame’s time.

Pistons 95 (4-2), Clippers 87 (4-1)

The Clippers came into this game as the League’s only undefeated team. They did not finish it that way.

Detroit outscored L.A. by 13 points in the fourth quarter to regain the lead.

Andre Drummond had 15 points and 17 boards.