Sixers 94 (0-3), Raptors 128 (2-0)

DeMar DeRozan had it going from the very beginning and finished the game with 30 points in just three quarters of work.

Joel Embiid sat out because Philly played the previous night. Ben Simmons once again looked great with 18 points, 10 boards and 8 dimes.

Magic 114 (2-1), Cavs 93 (2-1)

Cleveland didn’t hold a lead for the entire game. Even without Aaron Gordon and Elfrid Payton, the Magic cruised to a victory.

Pacers 108 (1-2), Heat 112 (1-1)

Indiana nearly fought all the way back from a 20-point deficit, but it was too little too late.

Goran Dragic put up a team-high 23 points, and James Johnson had 14 points, 8 dimes, 5 blocks and another insane poster.

Pistons 111 (2-1), Knicks 107 (0-2)

New York had a double-digit lead heading into the second half, but the Pistons managed to regain the lead early in the fourth quarter. Long Island native Tobias Harris led the way with 31 points for Detroit.

Spurs 87 (2-0), Bulls 77 (0-2)

If you follow the Bulls, there’s very little doubt that they’re the worst team in the League right now. Finnish rookie Lauri Markkanen is legit, but the rest of the team wouldn’t crack a rotation on most NBA squads (RoLo excluded).

LaMarcus Aldridge dropped 28 and 10 before the game mercifully came to an end.

Mavs 91 (0-3), Rockets 107 (3-0)

No contest. The Rockets led by as much as 36 points, and that’s without Chris Paul. They’re very good.

James Harden had 29 points and 7 dimes.

Warriors 101 (1-2), Grizzlies 111 (2-0)

Memphis attacked the Warriors in the paint, outscoring them 48-36. Golden State also shot just 39.3 percent from the field.

Marc Gasol (37 points, 14 rebounds) was assertive on offense, and when he does that, amazing highlights happen.

👀 Gasol puts Klay in a blender (via @memgrizz) pic.twitter.com/hYmRfHzGO2 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) October 22, 2017

Frustrations were brewing by the end of the game, when Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were ejected in embarrassing fashion.

It was a bad look for the two stars, especially with the game already out of reach.

Blazers 110 (2-1), Bucks 113 (2-1)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a man on a mission. The 22-year-old star had a career-high 44 points, including a clutch steal, dunk and block in the final minute.

He’s coming for that MVP award this season.

Kings 79 (1-2), Nuggets 96 (1-1)

Nikola Jokic only took 3 shots in 30 minutes of action, and the Nuggets still cruised to an easy victory.

Denver held a double-digit lead for the majority of the second half. Kenneth Faried had 18 and 8 in just 22 minutes off the bench.

Thunder 87 (1-1), Jazz 96 (2-1)

After looking great in their season-opener on Thursday, the Thunder struggled in Utah.

Rudy Gobert (16 points, 8-11 FG) feasted in the paint, and the Jazz held a double-digit lead for most of the second quarter onward.

Russell Westbrook only shot the ball 11 times (connecting just twice) and finished with 6 points. Yikes.

Suns 88 (0-3), Clippers 130 (2-0)

On a night of blowouts, this might have been the worst (or best, depending on how you look at it).

L.A. outscored the Suns in every quarter, and even dropped 40 in the fourth.

Blake Griffin needed just 13 shots to put up 29 points, to go along with 8 boards and 4 dimes.

It wasn’t all good for the Clips, though, as rookie PG Milos Teodosic had to be carried off the court in the second quarter.