Post Up: Isaiah Thomas Impresses in Lakers Debut

Pelicans 138 (29-26), Nets 128 (19-38)

Huge comebacks that just come short has been a theme for the Nets all year and Saturday night was no different. Despite trailing by as many as 28, the Nets were able to send the game to double-overtime, Allen Crabbe’s 3-pointer to end regulation tied things up, but weren’t able to overcome Anthony Davis’ monster stat line of 44 points, 17 rebounds, six blocks and three steals.

ALLEN CRABBE 🦀 SENDS BROOKLYN AND NEW ORLEANS TO OT‼️ (via @BrooklynNets) pic.twitter.com/LOH6HIvwyN — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 11, 2018

Bucks 111 (31-24), Magic 104 (18-37)

The Magic couldn’t get the win in the first game of the post-Elfrid Payton era, but Shelvin Mack showed promise by notching 19 points and 10 assists in just 28 minutes. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 32 points.

Clippers 98 (28-26), 76ers 112 (28-25)

The Process brothers stuffed the stat sheet as Joel Embiid dropped 29 points and 16 rebounds while Ben Simmons notched a 14-point, 10-assist double-double.

Lou Williams led the Clippers with 23 points.

Wizards 101 (32-24), Bulls 90 (19-36)

Likely gassed from going the distance agains the Timberwolves the night before, the Bulls fell flat while shooting just 42 percent from the field and 28 percent from behind the arc. Tomas Satoransky led the Wizards with 25 points on 10-for-12 shooting from the field.

Lakers 123 (23-32), Mavericks 130 (18-38)

Isaiah Thomas came off the bench in his Lakers debut but he made it clear he deserved to be on the floor as he scored 16 points in just 14 minutes on the floor in the first half. Thomas finished with 22 points and six assists, but the Lakers struggled with ball security as they turned the ball over 17 times, ultimately costing them the game.

Dirk Nowtizki scored a team-high 24 points for the Mavericks.

Isaiah Thomas’ first shot with the Los Angeles Lakers is DRAINED 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽 (via @Lakers) pic.twitter.com/0XS86baIeN — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 11, 2018

And the poster of the night you didn’t see coming: MAX KLEBER 😱 (via @dallasmavs) pic.twitter.com/Nx8hgyWrTk — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 11, 2018

Spurs 105 (35-22), Warriors 122 (43-13)

The Warriors continued to show up for primetime games as all five starters plus David West scored in double-digits. Perhaps the most impressive stat of the night, Nick Young managed to scored nine points on 3-for-5 shooting despite just four minutes on the court.

The bench’s reaction to Klay Thompson lifting off 🛫 😂😂😂 (via @ESPN) pic.twitter.com/Bf7qEDLWWv — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 11, 2018

Nuggets 123 (30-26), Suns 113 (18-39)

Elfrid Payton impressed in his Suns debut with 19 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Three other starters–T.J. Warren (31), Dragan Bender (23) and birthday boy Josh Jackson (20)–scored in double-digits but Phoenix struggled without Devin Booker as Wilson Chandler, Nikola Jokic and Will Barton combined for 72 points.