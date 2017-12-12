Celtics 85 (23-6), Bulls 108 (6-20)

With Kyrie Irving (quad contusion) sidelined, Chicago had their way against the reeling Celtics.

The Punch Brothers—Niko Mirotic and Bobby Portis—put up a combined 47 points on 19-29 FG.

With three wins in four nights, Chicago is now tied for the worst record in the League.

Pelicans 123 (14-14), Rockets 130 (21-4)

Houston was down 13 in the third quarter when Chris Paul (20, 9 boards, 6 dimes) began the comeback.

CP3 WITH NO REGARD FOR HUMAN ANKLES (via @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/PWbeF6REoN — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 12, 2017

The Rockets were able to regain the lead for good with 2:47 left, and James Harden hammered the nail in the coffin with a dagger three-pointer with 50.3 seconds remaining.

Harden recorded 26 points (8-16 FG), 17 assists and 6 steals as the Rockets won their 10th straight and 16th of their last 17.

Heat 107 (13-13), Grizzlies 82 (8-19)

The score was tight until the end of the third quarter. Miami built a double-digit lead heading in to the final period, and it ballooned out of proportion in the fourth.

The loss was Memphis’ 15th in their last 16 games. How’s that for data?

Hornets 116 (10-16), Thunder 103 (12-14)

Things seem to be getting worse, not better, for OKC.

Early in the season, the Thunder could at least point to their defense as a saving grace. Over the past two weeks, their defense has dropped to a more pedestrian 12th in the League, and their offense has plummeted to 28th.

Clearly frustrated with his and his team’s play, Carmelo Anthony (11 points) left the arena before locker rooms opened to reporters after the game.

Blazers 104 (13-13), Warriors 111 (22-6)

Credit the Blazers for fighting back from a 24-point, third-quarter deficit. But it was too little too late against the Stephen Curry and Draymond Green-less Warriors.

Kevin Durant once again took the lead for Golden State, finishing with 28 points, 9 boards, 5 assists and 3 thefts.

Warriors rookie Jordan Bell (11 points) stepped up as a starter and provided energy play after energy play.

JORDAN BELL IS EVERYWHERE ON THE COURT 🛎🛎🛎 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/VMfUlJsxOM — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 12, 2017

For the Warriors, the win was their seventh straight. For the Blazers, the loss was their fifth straight.

Raptors 91 (17-8), Clippers 96 (10-15)

Toronto held the lead for essentially the entire game until 3:22 left in the fourth.

DeAndre Jordan dominated the glass and Milos Teodosic—in his first game back from a plantar fascia injury—hit the biggest shot of the game.