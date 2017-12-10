Wizards 112 (14-12), Clippers 113 (9-15)

Lou Williams dropped 35 points—and hit a game-winning three-pointer with 1 second remaining—to cap a final 30 seconds of clutch shots.

With the win, the Clippers halted a four-game losing streak.

Heat 101 (12-13), Nets 89 (10-15)

Miami needed this win after dropping four of their last five games. The Heat committed just 6 TOs and outscored the Nets by 15 in the second half.

James Johnson had 17 points, 7 boards, and this power slam.

Lakers 110 (10-15), Hornets 99 (9-16)

Jordan Clarkson went off in the fourth quarter, scoring 14 of his 22 points in the period.

L.A. outscored Charlotte 34-34 in the fourth to hand the Hornets their third straight loss (all at home).

Brandon Ingram takes it straight to the rack! (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/6sUK8CMwWF — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 10, 2017

Magic 110 (11-17), Hawks 117 (6-19)

Despite a 31-point triple-double by Nikola Vucevic, the shorthanded Magic didn’t have enough offense to get the win.

Orlando had a 110-108 lead with a minute left when the Hawks ripped off 9 straight to end the game.

76ers 98 (13-12), Cavs 105 (19-8)

LeBron James had a 30-point triple-double, but struggled from the field—connecting on just 9-23 shots.

Cleveland had a 99-98 lead with just over a minute left when the Cavs ripped off six straight points to end the game.

Jae Crowder hit the dagger trey off the assist from LeBron.

Bron finds Jae for a DAGGER 3️⃣ (via @cavs) pic.twitter.com/J1j0TunuHH — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 10, 2017

Knicks 102 (12-13), Bulls 104 (5-20)

After losing 10 straight games, the Bulls have now won two in a row by a total of 4 points.

New York tied the game at 102-102 after a 10-0 rally late in the fourth, but Kris Dunn (17 points, 9 assists, 7 boards, 3 steals) sunk the game-winning (and very controversial) free throws.

Should Kris Dunn have gotten the call? pic.twitter.com/jqZn3RfjhJ — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 10, 2017

Jazz 100 (13-14), Bucks 117 (15-10)

Milwaukee thoroughly dominated this one from start to finish.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 37 points, 13 boards, 7 assists and one lefty poster on Rudy Gobert. Sheesh!

Thunder 102 (12-13), Grizzlies 101 (8-18) (OT)

Well, someone had to win. Russell Westbrook had 20 points (on 29 shots) in yet another triple-double. Only Russ and Raymond Felton (4 assists) recorded an assist in this game.

Memphis, who had a 20-point lead in the second quarter, has now lost 14 of their last 15 games.

After sinking the game’s final two FTs, Westbrook had some junk to say to Andrew Harrison.

Spurs 104 (19-8), Suns 101 (9-19)

No Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili or Danny Green, and the Spurs were still able to capture their fourth straight win.

Credit Phoenix for rallying back from a 19-point third-quarter deficit, as their comeback effort came up just short.

Rockets 124, Blazers 117

James Harden was unstoppable, scoring 48 points to lead Houston back from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit.

With their ninth straight win, the Rockets now have the best record in the League. And amazingly, they’ve lost just once on the road this season.

HARDEN! 48 points, 15 in the fourth quarter 🔥🔥 (via @HoustonRockets) pic.twitter.com/zyIDW9SSIb — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 10, 2017

Things aren’t looking great for Portland right now.

The Blazers have lost four straight, all at home. And their once-ballyhooed defense has ranked 23rd over the past two weeks.