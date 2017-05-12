Celtics 91, Wizards 92 (Series tied 3-3)

The Celtics showed up to Game 6 wearing all black, seemingly to mock the Wizards who wore black to a regular-season game against Boston on January 24.

The Celtics showed up to Game 6 wearing all black. They're trying to put the Wizards away tonight at 8 ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/UzysSWrRed — ESPN (@espn) May 12, 2017

John Wall couldn’t buy a bucket in the first half, but he came alive after the break to lead Washington to a thrilling Game 6 victory.

Wall scored 23 of his 26 points in the second half, including the game-winning three-point shot with 3.9 seconds left to give Washington the W.

Bradley Beal had a heck of a game himself, finishing with 33 points on 15-26 shooting.

After Isaiah Thomas hit a trey to give the Celtics an 87-82 lead with 1:34 left, Beal and Wall orchestrated an epic comeback.

The duo scored 10 points in the final 90 seconds to pull off the unthinkable and force a Game 7.

After the game, Wall had some choice words for his opponents in his post-game interview.

“I ain’t going home. “Don’t come to my city, wearing all black, talking about it’s a funeral.”

The series will conclude in Boston on Monday at 8 p.m. EST.