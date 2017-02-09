Spurs 111 (40-12), 76ers 103 (18-34)

While San Antonio never led by more than 13 points, this game was never in doubt. The team shot 53/50/88 splits, and Kawhi Leonard had his 16th 30-point night of the season.

Cavs 132 (36-15), Pacers 117 (29-23)

Kyle. Korver. The newest Cav dropped 29 points on 8-9 shooting from three. Cleveland is downright dangerous when Korver’s on.

Wizards 114 (31-21), Nets 110 (9-44) (OT)

It took OT, but a win is a win. Washington blew a 12-point fourth-quarter lead, but held on during the extra period. John Wall led the way with 23 points, 6 boards and 12 dimes.

Nuggets 106 (23-29), Hawks 117 (31-22)

Atlanta led the entire 48. Dennis Schroder had his second 20 and 10 game in the past two weeks, finishing with 23 points, 5 rebounds, 10 assists and 3 steals.

Lakers 102 (18-37), Pistons 121 (25-28)

Andre Drummond destroyed the Lakers in the paint, making all 12 of his field goals from within 7 feet of the basket and grabbing 17 rebounds.

Heat 106 (23-30), Bucks 88 (22-29)

Miami continues to stay hot, winning their 12th game in a row. Both teams are now 2 games back of the 8-seed, but it’s clear Miami has the better chance of making the postseason right now.

To add insult to injury (literally), Jabari Parker injured his surgically repaired left knee and had to be helped off the court. The Bucks are hoping for the best for tomorrow when he’ll have an MRI.

Oh, and Hassan Whiteside is the king when it comes to grabbing shots out of mid-air. This just looks so effortless:

Suns 91 (16-37), Grizzlies 110 (33-22)

Yes, Devin Booker is one of the League’s best young talents, and no, Troy Daniels is not. So TD probably shouldn’t have been talking smack to Devin at the end of this 19-point blowout.

Thing is, D-Book had 0 three-pointers in the game, and Troy had 4 in just 21 minutes.

Jazz 127 (34-19), Pelicans 94 (20-33)

Utah made easy work of the Pelicans in New Orleans. If the Pels still think they can make the Playoffs, they’re going to need some of what Miami is on.

Rudy Gobert had 10 points, 16 boards, 3 assists and 2 blocks.

Raptors 109 (32-22), T-Wolves 112 (20-33)

The Wolves got their first win without Zach LaVine. Lance Stephenson put up 6 points and 4 rebounds in his T-Wolves debut. KAT put up another gem with 29 points and 14 rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins (31 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds) was straight disrespectful with this poster on Jonas Valanciunas.

Clippers 119 (32-21), Knicks 115 (22-23)

The storyline was Melo and the Clippers, but it quickly changed to Charles Oakley and James Dolan. Here’s a comprehensive recap of the incident, which culminated in Oakley’s arrest.

Another angle of Charles Oakley's meltdown at the Garden. (via @ischafer) pic.twitter.com/hTASO5okzX — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 9, 2017

Bulls 92 (26-27), Warriors 123 (44-8)

No Jimmy Butler. No Dwyane Wade. No Paul Zipser. No chance for the Bulls.

Celtics 92 (33-19), Kings 108 (21-32)

With team splits of 50/40/93, Sacramento pulled off the upset without DeMarcus Cousins.

Willie Cauley-Stein took advantage of the extra minutes, scoring 14 points with 5 boards, 4 dimes and this nasty jam: