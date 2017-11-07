Celtics 110 (9-2), Hawks 107 (2-9)

The Celtics dropped their first two games of the season, and now they’ve won nine straight.

Kyrie Irving, of course, has been the catalyst behind Boston’s red-hot streak. He scored a season-high 35 points, including 12 in the fourth, and dazzled with his inimitable handle.

Jayson Tatum had 21 points on 7-13 shooting. He drained a cold-blooded trey from the corner to give the Cs a 4-point lead with 47 seconds left.

Nets 98 (4-6), Suns 92 (4-7)

Two of the worst teams in the League went head-to-head, and one of them had to come out the winner.

After losing four straight, Brooklyn managed to come out on top behind D’Angelo Russell’s 23 points (13 in the fourth).

Heat 80 (4-6), Warriors 97 (8-3)

After an impressive three-game road trip, the Warriors took care of business at home against Miami.

Shots weren’t falling for the Warriors early on, but as always, it would only be a matter of time before Golden State made a big run.

The Dubs finished the first half on a 16-3 run, highlighted by Kevin Durant’s incredible defense-to-offense sequence.

It’s now four straight win for the Warriors, who boast the League’s best offense and net rating over the past two weeks.