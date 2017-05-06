Cavs 115, Raptors 94 (Cleveland leads 3-0)

After scoring just 24 points combined in Games 1 and 2, DeMar DeRozan came out hot in Game 3.

He scored 21 of his game-high 37 points in the first half, and looked utterly unstoppable at times.

But this game was all about LeBron James and the master class he’s been conducting during the playoffs.

Bron was doing all kinds of silly things on the court—hitting lefty shots, draining treys in Serge Ibaka’s dome (again), and leading the Cavs to a huge fourth quarter.

Shot with the left hand, no problem for @KingJames. pic.twitter.com/TFjhKJUhsX — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 6, 2017

LeBron scored 35 points on just 16 shots and added 8 rebounds and 7 assists. For the playoffs, he’s averaging 34.2 points and shooting 56.6 percent from the field, 48.4 from three.

After the game, LeBron revealed that he basically decided to become right-handed on the basketball court because players he looked up to—specifically Michael Jordan, Penny Hardaway—were righties.

Wild.

LeBron, a lefty, tries to explain how he became a right-handed basketball player. "It was probably Michael Jordan, Penny Hardaway." pic.twitter.com/qyCFBsqEBg — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 6, 2017

Spurs 103, Rockets 92 (San Antonio leads 2-1)

San Antonio was without Tony Parker for the first time in the playoffs since 2001, and the team didn’t seem to skip a beat.

Sure, Parker wasn’t the same impact player as in years past, but he was putting up 15.9 points on 52.6 percent shooting so far in the postseason. His experience and leadership on the court will be missed.

But Game 3 was all about Kawhi Leonard, who had 26 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists. He looked like the best player on the court, affecting the game in all aspects.

Kawhi is just too good. pic.twitter.com/59pdGjNrpl — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 6, 2017

Kawhi posterizes Clint Capela. 😳 pic.twitter.com/Wjspx9EKXD — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 6, 2017

James Harden had 43 points on 28 shots, but the effort was futile because Houston shot just 36.4 percent and had just 10 bench points.

Oddly enough, with the game out of reach and the game’s final seconds ticking away, Patrick Beverley decided to force a jump ball.

Chalk it up to Beverley being Beverley, I guess…