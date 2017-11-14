Kings 92 (3-10), Wizards 110 (8-5)

Washington’s offense continues to hum with John Wall and Bradley Beal playing really good basketball.

Wall had 21 points on 8-9 FG, and showed fellow UK point guard De’Aaron Fox a thing or two.

John Wall teaches De’Aaron Fox a lesson 😴 (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/WwIaIup5SM — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) November 14, 2017

Cavs 104 (7-7), Knicks 101 (7-6)

Tensions were running high at Madison Square Garden when LeBron James‘ Cavs visited the Knicks.

LeBron took an indirect shot at Knicks rookie Frank Ntilikina on Saturday, saying that New York made a mistake by passing on Dennis Smith Jr in the 2017 Draft.

After throwing down an alley-oop late in the first quarter, LeBron bumped into Ntilikina, who shoved James in return.

Enes Kanter then came to Ntilikina’s defense by getting into James’ face.

Things getting chippy between LeBron and the Knicks 👀 pic.twitter.com/zAhQt6QSvz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 14, 2017

Cleveland only managed 13 points in the second quarter, and all the momentum was heading in New York’s direction.

The Cavs come were trailed by 23 points late in the third quarter when they began to turn things around.

The fourth quarter was an exhibition of force by LeBron James (23 points, 7-13 FG, 12 assists, 9 boards) and expert shooting by Kyle Korver (19 points in the quarter, 21 overall).

The Cavs put up 43 points in the final frame, and LeBron, of course, delivered the dagger while being guarded by Kristaps Porzingis.

Grizzlies 103 (7-6), Bucks 110 (7-6)

Since trading for Eric Bledsoe last week, Milwaukee has gone 3-0.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (27 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists) has benefitted from having another playmaker on the court, and John Henson (17 points, 8 boards) looks much improved with consistent minutes.

Hawks 105 (2-12), Pelicans 106 (8-6)

After jumping out to a 32-23 advange after the first quarter, Atlanta actually held a lead until the fourth quarter.

Anthony Davis (13 points, 10 boards, 7 dimes) and DeMarcus Cousins (22 points, 16 boards, 7 dimes) did their thing, but it was Darius Miller who gave the Pels a needed boost, scoring 14 of his 21 points in the fourth.

Lakers 100 (6-8), Suns 93 (5-10)

The Lakers are officially the No. 1 team in L.A. once again (by record at least).

Jordan Clarkson (25 points) and Corey Brewer (13 points, 5-7 FG) played crucial minutes off the bench as the Lakers took care of business in the fourth quarter.

Wolves 109 (8-5), Jazz 98 (6-8)

It wasn’t pretty but Minnesota bounced back from an loss to Phoenix with a W against the Rudy Gobert-less Jazz.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 13 rebounds, and Jimmy Butler added 21 points and 10 assists in the win.

Nuggets 82 (8-6), Blazers 99 (7-6)

Portland’s defense continues to stifle opponents, knocking flat a Nuggets team that won 5 of their last 6 games.

Damian Lillard had 15 points, 7 assists and 4 steals.

Magic 100 (8-6), Warriors 110 (11-3)

The Warriors now have the second-longest winning streak in the L with 7 dubs in a row.

Even with Stephen Curry (thigh contusion) sitting out, Golden State had no problem putting together another dominant third quarter that essentially buried the Magic.

Kevin Durant led the way with 21 points and 8 dimes in just over 30 minutes of work.

Sixers 109 (7-6), Clippers 105 (5-8)

For Robert Covington, it’s a great time to be alive.

Not only did he score a season-high 31 points with 5-8 shooting from three, but he’s allegedly going to sign a contract extension on Wednesday.

Joel Embiid played a season-high 36 minutes and scored 32 points with 16 boards. As Embiid said out there on the court, he could not be stopped.

As for the Clippers, they’ve lost six straight games after beating the Mavs on November 1.