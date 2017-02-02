Pacers 98 (26-22), Magic 88 (19-32)

It was the Pacers the whole way. Indiana held a double-digit lead throughout most of the game. Paul George only had 8 points (and 5 TOs), but six other Pacers scored in double-digits.

Orlando’s offensive struggles continued. The Magic shot just 40.3 percent from the field and 25 percent from three. You’re not going to win many games shooting like that.

T-Wolves 97 (19-30), Cavs 125 (33-15)

Kyrie Irving had 14 assists, which set a new career-high, and had an overall dominant first half.

LeBron James turned in a masterpiece, scoring 27 points on 11-14 shooting, 8 rebounds and 12 assists. Oh, and he somehow got this layup to fall:

The Cavs are now 3-1 in their last four, and this was their most dominant win of the bunch. They’ll have three days to rest up before a four-game road trip.

Raptors 104 (30-20), Celtics 109 (31-18)

Thanks to Isaiah Thomas, who once again went OFF in the fourth quarter, the Celtics overcame an 18-point deficit to win their fifth straight.

IT scored 19 of his 44 points in the fourth, and only took 22 shots on the night. And lest we forget: Isaiah had 24 of his 41 total points in the final 12 minutes on Monday night against Detroit.

He’s on an absolute tear this season, averaging 29.7 points on 47/38/91 splits. Wow.

Knicks 95 (22-29), Nets 90 (9-40)

The way both teams were shooting, it looked like neither team wanted to win this one.

After scoring just 15 first-quarter points, the Knicks didn’t take the lead until 5:44 left.

Willy Hernangomez was a bright spot for New York, scoring 16 points on 7-12 shooting with 16 rebounds.

Hawks 93 (28-21), Heat 118 (20-30)

The Heat have been white hot. The Hawks, have not.

Things remained that way on Wednesday in Miami. Dion Waiters turned in yet another gem, scoring 20 points and generally being everywhere on the court.

Dion Waiters is flourishing 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/jppDFgh7zg — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 2, 2017

Hassan Whiteside had 18 points and 18 boards, but was taken down by Hawks rook Taurean Prince mid-way through the fourth quarter.

James Johnson rushed to Whiteside’s aid, and was ejected (along with Prince).

You mess with Whiteside, you mess with James Johnson too. pic.twitter.com/Ag8aOlHH1v — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 2, 2017

Miami still has a ways to go before they sniff the playoffs, but they’ve showed some good chemistry lately. They’ve now won 9 straight.

Pels 98 (19-31), Pistons 118 (22-27)

The Pelicans just didn’t bring it on the second night of a road back-to-back. After losing in OT in Toronto on Tuesday, the Pels ran out of gas in the fourth quarter, getting outscored 17-35 in the period.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope dropped 38 points and a career-high 8 three-pointers for the Pistons.

76ers 95 (18-30), Mavs 113 (19-30)

With Joel Embiid for his sixth game in the Sixers’ last seven, Philly struggled mightily.

The Sixers were destroyed 39-51 on the glass by the Mavs, who have the worst rebounding percentage in the NBA this season.

Seth Curry continued his red-hot play as a starter, dropping 22 points on 8-14 shooting, with 6 assists and 4 steals.

Grizzlies 119 (30-21), Nuggets 99 (21-27)

Coming off a tough loss to the Lakers on Tuesday, the Nuggets were humiliated at home on Wednesday against the Grizz.

The Denver was already shorthanded with Nikola Jokic (hip) and Will Barton (ankle) out.

Jameer Nelson was ejected for two technical fouls in the first quarter. And then Danilo Gallinari went to the locker room with a groin injury.

Denver shot just 40 percent from the field and committed 17 TOs (to Memphis’ 8)

Bucks 88 (21-27), Jazz 104 (31-19)

Milwaukee overachieved in the first half of the season, and a lot of prognosticators (myself included) had the Bucks pegged for the Playoffs.

Well, something just ain’t right.

The Bucks are 1-9 in their last 10 games, and they’re struggling mightily on both ends of the court.

Utah has cooled off a bit, as expected, but looked great on Wednesday, holding Milwaukee to just 40 points in the paint (the Bucks’ bread and butter).

All-Star snub Rudy Gobert had 26 points and 15 rebounds. The man’s a beast.

Clippers 124 (31-18), Suns 114 (15-34)

After dropping four of their previous five games, the Clippers have looked lost without Chris Paul.

But they looked good on Wednesday night at least, as the team dropped 124 points, their most since December 10.

Blake Griffin had 29 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists, including this ridiculous dime:

Bulls 128 (25-25), Thunder 100 (28-22)

Ever since Chicago’s team meeting about a week ago, the Bulls have played with much more heart and intensity.

They played a near-perfect second half, dropping 73 points and holding OKC to just 53.

Jimmy Butler had another all-around gem with 28 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals.

Russell Westbrook (28 points on 10-23 shooting) didn’t even record a double-double (crazy, right?).

Hornets 111 (23-27), Warriors 126 (42-7)

Things started off with a bang—literally—from Dell Curry, who somehow nailed a 40-foot three-pointer while wearing a suit and without any warm up.

As for the game itself, Stephen Curry hit 11 three-pointers in three quarters of play. It was never close.