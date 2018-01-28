Thunder 122 (30-20), Sixers 112 (24-22)

Joel Embiid caught a ridiculous dunk over Russell Westbrook in the first quarter of tonight’s matchup in OKC. He stared Westbrook down before running back on defense. Russ answered with a vicious dunk of his own before the first half was over. Then he went to work in the second half. He had 23 points and 9 assists in the third and fourth quarter, finishing the game with 37, 13 dimes and 9 rebounds. And he had one last message to deliver to Embiid as time expired.

Russ grilled the hell outta Embiid at the end of the game 😂😂😂 (via @bleacherreport) pic.twitter.com/cTXDq9O3My — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 29, 2018

Bucks 110 (26-22), Bulls 96 (18-32)

The Bucks build a 23-point lead on the strength of 27 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists from Giannis Antetokounmpo. He got help from Khris Middleton‘s 20 points, too. The Bucks are 3-0 since they fired Jason Kidd.

Rockets 113 (35-13), Suns 102 (17-33)

There were six ties and five lead changes in this game before the Rockets took control by winning the third quarter 32-24. “We won, but it wasn’t pretty,” James Harden said after the game. He 27 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists, outlasting 31 points and 10 dimes from Devin Booker.

Clippers 112 (25-24), Pelicans 103 (27-22)

The Pelicans had a 21-point first half lead but they lost it in the third quarter, when they got outscored by 14 points. Blake Griffin and Lou Williams came up huge, registering a combined 49 points. Anthony Davis had 25 points, 17 rebounds and 6 assists in the Pels’ first game since DeMarcus Cousins got injured.

Cavaliers 121 (29-19), Pistons 104 (22-26)

The Cavs have their first two-game win streak since mid December thanks to a balance team effort. LeBron James had 25, 14 assists and 8 rebounds, Kevin Love added 20 points and 11 rebounds, JR Smith had 15 points, Isaiah Thomas contributed 14 points and 7 assists and Jae Crowder chipped in with 12 points. The Pistons have lost eight in a row.

Raptors 123 (33-15), Lakers 111 (19-30)

The Raptors dominated the boards, grabbing 53 rebounds. Kyle Lowry led the team, pulling down 11 rebounds to go along with his 14 points. DeMar DeRozan had 19 points, as well, but it was Fred VanVleet’s night. The second-year pro came off the bench to score a career-best 25 points.

Spurs 113 (33-19), Kings 98 (15-34)

Bryn Forbes came off the bench, scoring 23 points. He was backed up by 15 points from both LaMarcus Aldridge and Manu Ginobili. Pau Gasol and Dejounte Murray also scored 14 points a piece.