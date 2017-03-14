Bulls 115 (32-35), Hornets 109 (29-38)

Rajon Rondo started for the first time since December 30. He scored 20 points, a season-high, and had 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Nikola Mirotic returned from a three-game absence and scored 24 points on 5 3-pointers, and Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler each pitched in with 23 points. The Bulls picked up their pace and scored 18 fast break points, while the Hornets had just 2. The Hornets were 7-29 from three.

Jimmy Butler saves the win on the defensive end. pic.twitter.com/3VNFzQaQOw — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 14, 2017

Toronto 100 (39-28), Mavs 78 (28-38)

DeMar DeRozan had 25 points to lead the Raptors, but they won this game on the boards, outrebounding Dallas 55-34. Jonas Valanciunas pulled down 12 rebounds, Serge Ibaka had 9 and Patrick Patterson got 7. Every other Raptor had at least one rebound. It’s the most rebounds the Raptors have had all season. On offense, Norm Powell scored 19 and JV had 14 to help DeRozan, but he didn’t need much of it. Toronto was up by 23 at one point and they led from the second quarter to the final buzzer.

DeMar, how you gonna treat Dirk like that? pic.twitter.com/lJdT5Qb5cS — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 14, 2017

Grizzlies 113 (37-30), Bucks 93 (32-34)

It was the Vince Carter show in Memphis tonight. In his first start of the season, VC put in 24 on 8-8 shooting, including 6-6 from downtown. Reminder–he’s 40-years-old. 40.

Mike Conley had 20 and 10, and Tony Allen, Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol each scored 15, 14 and 13 points, respectively. Memphis had 30 assists on 41 field goals, shot over 50% from the field and three-point range and led for the whole game.

40 never looked so good. VC had 24 points on 8-8 shooting tonight. The Grizzlies beat the Bucks, 113-93. pic.twitter.com/73Y308Q3U3 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 14, 2017

Spurs 107 (52-14), Hawks 99 (37-30)

After trailing by 15, the Hawks found themselves down 89-87 in the fourth quarter. Then Kawhi Leonard was like, Nah. The Klaw scored 8 of his 31 in the final frame, putting the pesky Hawks to bed. San Antonio overcame a 21 turnovers and held Atlanta to 6-22 shooting from outside the arc.

Gotta bring a double team against Kawhi. pic.twitter.com/Sakz9SKYQl — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 14, 2017

Wolves 119 (28-38), Wizards 104 (41-25)

Ricky Rubio had 22 points and a career-best and Timberwolves franchise record 19 assists. He had more helpers than the Wizards as a team and his squad shot 52% for the game thanks to his diming. Karl-Anthony Towns went off for 39 points and 13 boards. In total, six Wolves scored in double-figures. Minny led wire-to-wire. Washington was 7-26 from three-point range.

Ricky Rubio dishes his 18th assist of the night, the most in @Timberwolves franchise history. pic.twitter.com/8Lg1mD40Qo — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 14, 2017

Jazz 114 (42-25), Clippers 108 (40-27)

The Utah Jazz haven’t been to the playoffs since 2012. They were very aware of that coming into the season and despite being hit hard by injuries, they’ve worked to get to the fourth seed in the West. By beating the Clippers tonight, the team in fifth, they gained a two-game lead over LA.

Gordon Hayward led the way with 27 points and Joe Johnson came into deliver body blows and the final knockout punch. Johnson had 8 of his 14 in the fourth, and with 8 more from Hayward in the final frame, Utah outscored LA 25-22 to make up an earlier 9-point deficit.

The Jazz also got 19 points and 6 assists from George Hill, 18 points from Joe Ingles and 11 points and 10 rebounds from Rudy Gobert. They were 14-21 from three, had 14 more rebounds than the Clippers and won the assist battle. Chris Paul put in 33 for the Clippers.

Dagger, courtesy of Joe Jesus. pic.twitter.com/TgpNdseDp3 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 14, 2017

Kings 120 (26-41), Magic 115 (24-44)

Darren Collison had 19 points and 13 assists, reserve Anthony Tolliver also scored 19 points and the Kings snapped an eight-game losing streak. Tolliver scored back-to-back buckets to keep the Magic at bay in the closing moments. Elfrid Payton had 13 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds for his third triple-double of the season, but Orlando dropped its third straight.

The future of the Kings. Buddy –> WCS pic.twitter.com/tp0sWpeSEC — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 14, 2017

Nuggets 129 (32-35), Lakers 101 (20-47)

Led by Jamal Murray and Will Barton, who both scored 22, Denver had seven players put in at least 12 points. Mason Plumlee had 10 rebounds to go along with his 15 points and Gary Harris had 7 assists and 12 points. Denver built a 32-point lead in the third quarter. They had 36 assists, 19 more than the Lakers. The only Nugget to not register an assist was Malik Beasley. He only played 2 minutes. For the Lakers, Ivica Zubac had 25 points, the most of his career.