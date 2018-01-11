Clippers 125 (19-21), Warriors 106 (33-9)

Lou Williams scored 50 points and his team won, but that wasn’t even the story of the game. That’s because with 25 points in the first half, Kevin Durant became the second-youngest player in NBA history to reach 20,000 for his career. The game was close throughout the first half, but Williams scored 27 in the third to give the Clippers control. Durant finished with 40 points.

The shot that gave KD 20K (via @warriors) pic.twitter.com/JOQFtxVKsU — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 11, 2018

Mavericks 115 (15-28), Hornets 111 (15-24)

Kemba Walker scored 41 points and did his best to keep the Hornets in the game, but it was not enough as the Mavericks came away with the road win behind 25 points from Harrison Barnes. Barnes scored 13 of his 25 in the fourth quarter while Yogi Ferrell hit seven threes to add 22 points. Dwight Howard added 15-and-12 for the Hornets, but went just 5-18 from the line.

Heat 114 (24-17), Pacers 106 (21-20)

Every Heat player who saw action scored at least eight points and seven reached double-figures in a balanced win on the road. Goran Dragic led the way with 20, including a huge three with 25 seconds left, but Bam Adebayo, Tyler Johnson, and Wayne Ellington all scored 15 off the bench. Victor Oladipo had 26 to lead the Pacers.

Jazz 107 (17-24), Wizards 104 (23-18)

Joe Ingles hit a three with just over a minute left to put the Jazz up for good and help snap a three-game losing streak. Joe Johnson then made three free throws down the stretch as part of his 16 points to seal the game, while Ricky Rubio led the team with 21. John Wall led all scorers with 35 points and 11 assists.

Rodney Hood does not care for your phone (via @SInow) pic.twitter.com/MMRJCzLqTA — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 11, 2018

Bulls 122 (15-27), Knicks 119 (19-22) (2 OT)

The Bulls won yet another thriller against the Knicks, this one going two overtimes at MSG. Lauri Markkanen played 46 minutes and scored 33 points for Chicago, which has now beaten New York three times this season by a total of 10 points. Michael Beasley led the Knicks with 26 points, while Kristaps Porzingis had 24, including a dunk to tie the game at the end of the first overtime.

Pistons 114 (22-18), Nets 80 (15-26)

Andre Drummond and Tobias Harris each scored 22 points to lead the Pistons in a rout of the Nets. Allen Crabbe had 20 for Brooklyn, which has now lost three straight games. Detroit led by as many as 40 points in a game that was never close.

Rockets 121 (29-11), Trail Blazers 112 (22-19)

Chris Paul scored 37 points and Eric Gordon had 30 more to account for more than half of Houston’s scoring and lead the Rockets over the Trail Blazers. Paul took 29 shots to record his season-high in scoring as the Rockets are still adjusting to life without James Harden. Damian Lillard had 29 for Portland.

Grizzlies 105 (13-27), Pelicans 102 (20-20)

Memphis held off the Pelicans down the stretch thanks to 28 points from Tyreke Evans and 21 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists from Marc Gasol. DeMarcus Cousins had 19 for a Pelicans team that scored just nine points in the third quarter and shot 44 percent for the game.

easy two points? YOU THOUGHT. pic.twitter.com/5gaMLNyvrg — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 11, 2018

Bucks 110 (22-18), Magic 103 (12-30)

Orlando outscored Milwaukee by 13 in the fourth quarter to make it interesting, but the Bucks held on behind 26 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo. Evan Fournier had 21 to lead the Magic.

Timberwolves 104 (27-16), Thunder 88 (22-20)

Russell Westbrook‘s 38 points weren’t nearly enough to stop a Minnesota team that pulled away in the second half. Jimmy Butler had 26 points and was 11-12 from the line to lead the Timberwolves.

Hawks 110 (11-30), Nuggets 97 (21-20)

The Hawks snapped a 10-game road losing streak behind 19 points and 10 assists from Dennis Schroder and 16 points from Taurean Prince. As a team, Atlanta shot 50 percent from the field and had seven players in double figures. Gary Harris led all scorers with 25 points for the Nuggets. Denver has now lost three in a row.