Warriors 102, Jazz 91 (Warriors lead series 3-0)

For the first time all series, the Jazz took a lead on the Warriors tonight. They led by one at halftime and eventually built a nine-point advantage. They were getting it done on defense, holding the Dubs to 41% shooting through the first three quarters. Rudy Gobert was everywhere, flying around the floor for 21 points, 15 boards and 4 dimes. Gordon Hayward had another strong game, scoring 29 and dishing out 6 assists.

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry had lots of trouble finding their touch (combined 3-13 shooting) and Draymond Green was dealing with foul trouble for most of the first half. Thompson shot just 1-9 from the floor for 6 points for the game. Green got hit with his first technical foul of the playoffs, too.

Once the fourth quarter started, though, the tables turned. Curry woke up (11 points in the frame), the Dubs connected on 52% of their shots and held the Jazz to 29% shooting. Golden State closed the game on a 24-13 run.

And dominating it all was Kevin Durant. He put up 2017 postseason highs of 38 points and 13 rebounds, on 15-26 shooting. Durant was locked into the game, yelling at the Jazz’s mascot, getting mixed up with Gobert and drilling the dagger. Though most of his squad couldn’t find the rim, Durant was consistent throughout the entire game, spreading out his scoring for 13 points in the first quarter, 9 in the second, 5 in the third and then 11 in the fourth.

After the game, Warriors interim coach Mike Brown said that a game like this is “one of the reasons” they brought KD in.

Game 4 is Monday at 9 EST.