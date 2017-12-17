Raptors 108 (20-8), Kings 93 (9-20)

DeMar DeRozan led the Raptors in scoring with 21 points, backed up by Kyle Lowry‘s 16 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds. In what could be his final game in Toronto, Vince Carter played 25 minutes and scored 4 points.

The Raptors crowd gives Vince a standing ovation as he gets subbed out. Real. (via @SacramentoKings) pic.twitter.com/KyMaCQnqd4 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 17, 2017

Pistons 114 (17-13), Magic 110 (11-20)

The Pistons nearly lost a 24-point lead by giving up 67 points in the second half. They only won by 4 points but before the Magic stormed back, Detroit hit a franchise-tying 17 three pointers.

Pacers 109 (17-13), Nets 97 (11-18)

The Pacers took command of this one in the second quarter with a 31-19 run. They held on to their lead behind 26 points from Victor Oladipo, a plus-14 rebounding advantage and a 56 percent shooting night.

Vic put dude in the rim (via @nbatv) pic.twitter.com/vydy3NkSRa — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 18, 2017

Cavaliers 106 (23-8), Wizards 99 (16-14)

LeBron James didn’t shoot well from the floor tonight, which is a rarity. He’s been hitting 58 percent of his shots this season but he only connected on 35 percent of ’em tonight. So he hit the glass and ran the offense, pulling down 12 rebounds and dishing out 15 dimes. He wound up with 20 points, too, registering his third straight triple-double.

And because he was in Washington DC, he delivered a message of equality with his sneakers. All hail the King.