Sixers 102 (12-25), Hornets 93 (20-20)

Following Joel Embiid’s 24 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks, the Sixers outlasted the Hornets. Philly’s now won three straight for the first time since December 29, 2013-January 4, 2014. Though there were three ties, the Sixers led the whole way, holding the Hornets to just 26% shooting from three-point land. The Hornets made only 28 field goals and had 11 assists. TJ McConnell had 8 assists and Nerlens Noel had 4 blocks for the Sixers.

Raptors 132 (26-13), Nets 113 (8-31)

Though the Nets kept things close through three quarters, trailing 90-89 going into the fourth, Kyle Lowry put Brooklyn away with the quickness in the fourth. They outscored the Nets 42-24 in the final frame and led by as many as 22. The Raptors shot 60% in the fourth. DeMar DeRozan had 28 points, Lowry scored 10 of his 20 in the fourth and DeMarre Carroll had 18 points and 11 boards.

Bucks 116 (20-18), Heat 108 (11-30)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a freak, man. After overcoming his bout with the flu, Giannis came back for a dunk exhibition. He had 19 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists and many highlights. Jabari Parker led the Bucks in scoring with 24 points and Matthew Dellavedova and Greg Monroe came off the bench to lead Milwaukee in assists and rebounding with 8 and 11, respectively.

The Heat are on a four-game slide and have lost 10 of their last 11. Goran Dragic had 19 for Miami.

Jabari skyhookin' like another famous Buck used to do. https://t.co/BUkHHFzZ5D — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 14, 2017

Grizzles 110 (25-17), Rockets 105 (31-11)

The Grizzlies are grinding away. They’ve beaten the Rockets twice this season. Tonight they rallied from a 15-point in the third and then held on late in the fourth with a Troy Daniels three-pointer to give them a seven-point advantage. Tony Allen led Memphis in scoring with 22, Mike Conley had 9 assists and Zach Randolph had 16 points and 12 rebounds off the pine. Both teams hit 10 threes, but Memphis outshot Houston, 54% to 40%. James Harden had 27 points and 9 assists in the loss. This game marks Houston’s second consecutive loss, the first time that’s happened this year.

Mike Conley's just so good. https://t.co/a1yk2zN3jk — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 14, 2017

Wolves 96 (14-26), Thunder 86 (24-17)

Karl-Anthony Towns’ 29 points, 17 rebounds and 3 blocks led the Wolves past Russell Westbrook’s 21 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds. It’s Russ’ 19th triple-double of the season and the Thunder are 15-4 when he gets the big numbers. Things were back and forth (nine ties and four lead changes) until the third quarter when Minny pulled away thanks to Towns.Ricky Rubio had 14 points, 14 assists and 4 steals.

Celtics 103 (25-15), Hawks 101 (22-17)

The Hawks fought their way back from down 20 to tie the game at 101. But IT4 wasn’t going home with a loss. Thomas stepped up for 28 points, 9 assists and the game-winner with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Celtics were on fire from three, hitting 17 from distance. But the Hawks didn’t give up. Tim Hardaway and Paul Millsap each had 23 points to storm back in the fourth. IT4 had 13 of his 28 in the last quarter, though, making Al Horford’s return to Atlanta a successful one.

Magic 115 (17-24), Blazers 109 (18-24)

Nik Vucevic had a season-best 30 points and 10 boards on 13-18 shooting. Elfrid Payton had 19 points and the Magic held Portland to 40% from the field. Damian Lillard had 34 in the loss.

Cavs 120 (29-10), Kings 108 (16-23)

There was tons of fanfare ahead of this game, with LeBron James making his return to Sacramento. The King had 16 points and 15 assists, many of them to Kyrie Irving, who had 26 points. Kyle Korver made his sure his presence was felt, scoring 18 off the bench. The Cavs led by as much as 24. DeMarcus Cousins had 26 points, 11 rebounds and 8 rebounds for the Kings.

LeBron in Sacramento, just like back in the day. https://t.co/sRFT72QBjv — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 14, 2017

Jazz 110 (25-16), Pistons 77 (18-24)

The Jazz are playing some sweet music these days. Fresh off beating the Cavs, Rodney Hood, George Hill and Gordon Hayward led a blowout W against a road-weary Pistons squad. Hood had 27 points, shooting 10-14 from the field and 7-8 from three. George Hill wasn’t far behind, scoring 22 points on 5-6 from distance. Gordon Hawyward rounded out the trio with 20 points on 8-12 shooting. The Jazz shot 54% for the game, opening up a 33-point lead in the fourth. They dominated the rebound, assist, steal and block battles, too. The only Jazz player who didn’t score was Joe Ingles.