Warriors 136, Spurs 100 (Warriors lead series 2-0)

The Warriors led for the entirety of Game 2, building a 41-point lead and getting at least 2 points from every player on their roster. Stephen Curry was the high scorer, putting in 29 points and 7 assists. He got plenty of help, too. Patrick McCaw had 18 points, 5 assists and 3 steals, Kevin Durant had 16 points, Draymond Green had 13 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists and Klay Thompson had 11 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

They knocked down 18 three-pointers, had 50 field goals and 39 assists. Curry, in a vintage performance, had it rolling early. He was hitting tough threes and shaking and baking his way into the lane, giving the fans lots to cheer about.

While Curry was giving life to his teammates and the crowd, he was taking it from the Spurs. The silver & black had no energy from the start of the game. They had just 16 points after the first quarter and gave up at least 30 points in each of the four frames, punctuated by a 39-point second quarter from the Dubs. Jonathon Simmons was the Spurs’ leading scorer, finishing with 22 points in 25 minutes. LaMarcus Aldridge had 8 points and 4 rebounds.

Without Kawhi Leonard (sprained right ankle), the Spurs recorded their biggest playoff loss under Gregg Popovich. Pop said after the game that he thought his squad lost belief in themselves.

Game 3 is on Saturday at 9 EST.