Nets 126 (15-56), Suns 98 (22-50)

For the first time all season, the Nets have won back-to-back games. Brooklyn’s now 6-9 since the All-Star break. Brook Lopez led the way with 19 points and KJ McDaniels had 16 to lead scorers off the bench. In fact, the Nets’ reserves scored 81 points. Trevor Booker had 14, Archie Goodwin had 12, Quincy Acy had 12, Isaiah Whitehead had 11 and Justin Hamilton had 10. Jeremy Lin had 13 points and 5 assists.

The Nets dominated the second half, building a 33-point lead. They had 25 assists on 43 field goals and pulled down 61 rebounds, which ties a season-high.

Raptors 101 (43-29), Heat 84 (35-37)

DeMar DeRozan backed up Tuesday’s 42-point effort with 40 tonight. He didn’t make a three-pointer, instead punishing defenders from the midpost and at the rim. He was playing like it was the 80s out there.

The Raptors took over in the third quarter by scoring 30 points in the frame. Miami only hit 39% of their shots. And even though they had 20 assists and Toronto had only 10, the Raptors won the glass with a 51-36 advantage.

Mavs 97 (31-40), Clippers 95 (43-30)

JJ Barea’s generously listed as 6 feet tall on NBA.com. He’s 5-10 on his best day. The 32-year-old’s been around long enough for people to know that he’s a competitor who doesn’t back down at all. Blake Griffin found that out tonight.

With 5:29 left in the third, Barea threw Griffin to the floor. Griffin, listed at 6-10, has a foot on Barea. JJ was ejected and the crowd gave him a standing ovation.

The Mavs rode that momentum to a clutch win against the Clippers. Harrison Barnes made a tip-in then stole the ball from Griffin to secure the W. Barnes had 21 and Seth Curry had 23.

Spurs 97 (55-16), Grizzlies 90 (40-32)

LaMarcus Aldridge reached the 15,000 point mark tonight. He finished with 23 points, backed up by 19 from Kawhi Leonard. The Spurs kept the Grizzlies at arms-length for most of the game. San Antonio had 26 assists on 37 field goals and shot 48% from the floor.

Blazers 110 (33-38), Knicks 95 (27-45)

Without Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose, the Blazers jumped on the Knicks, scoring 37 in the first quarter, and never trailing for the whole game. Damian Lillard scored 30, CJ McCollum had 20 and four other Blazers scored at least 10 points. The Knicks have lost four in a row.