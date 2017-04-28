Raptors 92, Bucks 89 (Toronto wins 4-2)

The Bucks couldn’t make a bucket in the first 30 minutes of the game. Halfway through the third quarter they had 46 points on 37% shooting. Then they started clamping down on defense, sharing the ball and knocking down three-pointers. They stormed back to take an 80-78 lead late in the fourth quarter after trailing by 25 points. But the furious comeback took all of the wind out of their sails. After falling behind, the Raptors clinched the game with a 9-0 run, and thanks to a 32-point effort from DeMar DeRozan, they secured their spot in the second round.

Don't make DeMar DeRozan angry. pic.twitter.com/o0I7dGt7Oo — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 28, 2017

Their series with the Cavaliers starts on Monday at 7 EST.

Spurs 103, Grizzlies 96 (San Antonio wins 4-2)

The Grizzlies built their lead to 10 points a few times. Mike Conley (26 points) again led his squad by making timely baskets and dictating the pace. The Spurs wouldn’t go away, though. There were 16 ties and nine lead changes that led to a tight fourth quarter. Kawhi Leonard woke up to score 29 points, but it was his passing that made the difference. He had three huge assists to Tony Parker in the final moments of the fourth. Parker was in rare form, shooting 11-14 for his 27 points. The former Finals MVP hit the dagger that eventually ended the Grizzlies’ season.

Tony Parker, ice in his veins! pic.twitter.com/osEHjLnbUT — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 28, 2017

The Spurs move on to play the Rockets in the next round. That series starts on Monday at 9:30 EST.