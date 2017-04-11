Pacers 120 (41-40), 76ers 111 (28-53)

Before being ejected late in the fourth quarter, Paul George did work in this one, dropping 27 on 11/20 from the field. He’s averaged 30.6 points over the last 11 contests, helping the Pacers inch closer to a playoff berth. With a win on Wednesday against the Hawks, Indiana is guaranteed a spot.

Celtics 114 (52-29), Nets 105 (20-61)

Thanks to 27 points from Isaiah Thomas, the Celtics clinched at least the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference tonight.

With the Cavs losing in Miami, all Boston needs to do is beat Milwaukee on Wednesday to secure the No. 1 spot.

Heat 124 (40-41), Cavaliers 121 (51-30)

Even with the two of the big three resting (LeBron and Kyrie), the Cavs gave a desperate Heat team a run for their money.

👀 Miami needs a win over the Cavs to keep their playoff hopes alive. They are headed to OT now. 👀 pic.twitter.com/PgwqxajqiR — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 11, 2017

But Miami took care of business in overtime, with Whiteside (23p, 18r) and Tyler Johnson (24p, 5r, 4a) coming up huge. Deron Williams went off for Cleveland, posting a ridiculous 35p, 9a, 7r stat line on 14/25 shooting.

Bulls 122 (40-41), Magic 75 (28-53)

The Bulls controlled this one from the opening tip, winning the first quarter 34-13 and never looking back. All five Chicago starters scored in double figures, led by Robin Lopez’s 18. As a team, they shot 54% from the field and 46% from three.

With a win on Wednesday over Brooklyn, the Bulls are in the playoffs.

Bucks 89 (42-39), Hornets 79 (36-45)

The Greek Freak was all over this one, notching his third triple-double of the season with 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. As a team, Milwaukee hit 16 threes on 57% shooting.

They have locked up at least the No. 6 seed in the East and their first winning season since 2009-10.

Wizards (48-32), Pistons (37-43)

Tonight marked the final game at The Palace of Auburn Hills for the Detroit Pistons; and the Wizards’ Bradley Beal stole the show.

.@RealDealBeal23 scored 33 points and shut down The Palace with an emphatic slam 👀 pic.twitter.com/AZaovDSUHe — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 11, 2017

Still, it was a cool atmosphere for Detroit fans, as players from their three championship teams were honored during halftime. Peep the photo below.

Trail Blazers 99 (41-40), Spurs 98 (61-20)

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum sat this one out, but the Blazers still managed to get the W in absurd fashion.

Right place, right time. Noah Vonleh FTW! pic.twitter.com/CfXOgvM9QS — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 11, 2017

The highlight of the game was probably this Jonathon Simmons poster, however.

Shabazz Napier led all scorers with 32 points on 9/20 shooting.

Clippers 125 (50-31), Rockets 96 (54-27)

This was a four-point game at halftime, but the Clippers owned the third quarter (36-12) to pull away. Chris Paul and Jamal Crawford scored 19 points each.

With the Jazz winning at Oracle, Los Angeles remains in a tie for the No. 4 seed in the West.

Jazz 105 (50-31), Warriors 99 (66-15)

Rudy Gobert posted 17 points and 18 rebounds and the Jazz snapped the Warriors’ 14-game winning streak.

With his team already assured the No. 1 seed in the West, coach Steve Kerr rested most of his starters in the fourth quarter. In his second outing since returning from the knee injury, Kevin Durant had 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists.