Celtics 95 (12-2), Raptors 94 (7-5)

Kyrie Irving sat this game out with a facial fracture that he suffered on Friday night. Even though DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry combined to score nearly half of the Raptors points, Al Horford, 21 points, led a balanced attack that featured five Celtics scoring in double figures.

After Jayson Tatum extended Boston’s lead to 95-90 with 1:26 remaining, Toronto pulled to within a point. But DeRozan missed a potential game-winner when his fadeaway jumper from near the foul line rimmed out.

The Celtics, winners of 12 in a row, have the best record in the NBA.

Pistons 112 (10-3), Heat 103 (6-7)

Detroit’s now won five in a row and eight out their last nine. Tobias Harris helped them became just the fourth team in the League to reach 10 wins (Celtics, Rockets, Warriors) by scoring 25 points and grabbing 7 rebounds. Avery Bradley added 24 points and Andre Drummond pulled down 17 rebounds.

Rockets 118 (11-3), Pacers 95 (6-8)

James Harden was masterful with the ball, accounting for 61 points by himself as he scored 26 points and dished out 15 dimes. He started the game with nine first quarter assists and never looked back. The Rockets didn’t trailed in the game, building as much as a 23-point advantage. Eric Gordon and Clint Capela joined in on the scoring, too. Gordon had 21 points and Capela put together a 20 point, 17 rebound outing.

Thunder 112 (6-7), Mavs 99 (2-12)

Russell Westbrook and Paul George woke up in the third quarter, each scoring 16 points in the frame. They busted open a pretty close game when they decided to turn it up on the struggling Mavs. Coming off a 42 point effort, PG13 went bonkers again, finishing with 37 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals. Westbrook, on his 29th birthday, added 27 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals. Carmelo Anthony sat out with a sore back.