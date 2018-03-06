Trail Blazers 108 (38-26), Lakers 103 (28-35)

The Lakers led by seven heading into the fourth quarter. Then Damian Lillard happened. Lillard simply took over, scoring 17 of his 39 points over the last 12 minutes, including a period of just over a minute when he hit a step-back jumper then two threes to put the Blazers ahead. With the win, Portland has now beaten L.A. 15 times in a row. The Blazers have also won six in a row overall, while the Lakers’ five-game win streak came to an end.

Cavaliers 112 (37-26), Pistons 90 (29-35)

Larry Nance Jr. and LeBron James combined to put on a show on Monday, leading the Cavs to their 22nd home victory of the year. In his first start for Cleveland and with his father (a former Cav) in attendance, Nance poured on a career-high 22 points and 15 rebounds. James had 31 more to go with seven rebounds and seven assists. Blake Griffin led Detroit with 25 points and eight boards.

Pacers 92 (37-27), Bucks 89 (34-30)

Bojan Bogdanovic tied his career high with 29 points in his 13th consecutive game in double figures. He went 9-13 from the field and 5-7 from three, but perhaps his biggest play came in the final seconds when he muscled the recovery of a jump ball away from his defender to prevent the Bucks from getting a look at a game-winner. Eric Bledsoe had 26 points to lead Milwaukee.

Heat 125 (34-30), Suns 103 (19-47)

The Heat took another step toward securing a playoff berth behind 24 points and 14 rebounds from Hassan Whiteside. And with the middle-of-the-pack in the East bunched so close together, Miami has plenty to play for down the stretch. Goran Dragic helped Whiteside out with 17 of his own as seven Heat players scored in double figures. The Suns, who have now dropped 13 out of 14, were led by Devin Booker‘s 31 points.

Celtics 105 (45-20), Bulls 89 (21-42)

The Celtics got off to a fast start and never looked back, cruising to a win in a game more lopsided than the final score indicated. Boston led 55-29 at halftime, holding the Bulls to under 40 percent shooting for the game and forcing 13 turnovers. While the Celtics turned it over 18 times themselves, they also shot a hair under 50 percent and won the rebounding battle 53-36. Jaylen Brown had 21 to lead all scorers and Denzel Valentine had 20 for the Bulls.

Spurs 100 (37-27), Grizzlies 98 (18-45)

The Grizzlies came so close to snapping their now-14-game losing streak, but 23 points from Tony Parker and an unbelievable play from Kyle Anderson were too much to overcome. The play came with just under nine minutes to go as Anderson chased a ball headed out of bounds. Not only did he save it, but it ended up being a perfect lob to Davis Bertans, who dunked it.

You don’t come back from that. Memphis shot 53 percent but also committed 20 turnovers. Marc Gasol had 23 points to lead the way and Dillon Brooks had 21 more.

Jazz 94 (34-30), Magic 80 (20-44)

A monster game from Rudy Gobert (21 points, 17 rebounds, 9-10 shooting) was enough to lead the Jazz to their third win in a row. Donovan Mitchell added 19 points and Joe Ingles had 18 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds to provide plenty of firepower. Nikola Vucevic had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Magic.