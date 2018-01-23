Hornets 112 (19-26), Kings 107 (13-33)

The Hornets dominated for majority of the game, leading by as many as 20, but a fourth quarter rally from the Kings cut the deficit to as low as three but Kemba Walker (game-high 26 points) and the Hornets made clutch shots down the stretch to secure the victory. Dwight Howard’s six blocks played a crucial role in the victory as well.

Skal Labissiere dropped 23 points off the bench for the Kings. Former Tar Heels Justin Jackson and Vince Carter combined for 10 points in their return to North Carolina.

🚨 FLOOR GENERAL DWIGHT HOWARD ON THE LOOSE 🚨 (via @hornets) pic.twitter.com/rZ6suTcP90 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 23, 2018

Hawks 104 (14-32), Jazz 90 (19-28)

Rudy Gobert had an astounding game on defense as he racked up three steals and three blocks, but it was far from enough as a balanced scoring effort from Atlanta gave the Hawks a home dub. Dennis Schroder led his squad with 20 points and Taurean Prince added 17.

Alec Burks scored 17 points in 23 minutes for the Jazz.

Honestly a dunk contest consisting of only this year’s rookie class would be CRAAAZY🔥 Here’s some John Collins (via @ATLHawks) pic.twitter.com/7Isn8YXfhg — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 23, 2018

Nuggets 104 (24-23), Trail Blazers 101 (25-22)

Jamal Murray scored a game-high 38 points and was comfortable with the rock in clutch time, knocking down an acrobatic and-1 in the final minute that effectively secured the dub for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic chipped in 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Dame Lillard did his best to lead the Trail Blazers as he hit numerous clutch shots but they and his 25 points weren’t enough.

3️⃣8️⃣ points and rose to the occasion in clutch time. Don’t sleep on Jamal Murray. 💯 pic.twitter.com/NIUpHEUo9i — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 23, 2018

Rockets 99 (33-12), Heat 90 (27-20)

The Rockets are undefeated since Clint Capela claimed they were a better team than the Warriors. James Harden led all players with 28 points and Hassan Whiteside had 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Heat.

Grizzlies 105 (17-29), 76ers 101 (22-21)

Despite being without stars Mike Conley and Chandler Parsons, the Grizzlies have continued to put up respectable efforts on the backs of their unsung heroes. Tonight, it was Myke Henry who scored 12 points and grabbed four steals in just 16 minutes. He had a team-high +12 and scored the first points of his NBA career.

Dario Saric led the Sixers with 22.

Myke Henry scored his first career points tonight AND flushed down his first dunk 💯 (via @memgrizz) pic.twitter.com/r6DICkAAN5 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 23, 2018

Bucks 109 (24-22), Suns 105 (17-30)

The Bucks won the first game of the post-Jason Kidd era behind a 35-point outing by Khris Middleton and another 32 by Malcolm Brogdon.

TJ Warren led the Suns with 25.

Pelicans 132 (25-21), Bulls 128 (18-29)

DeMarcus Cousins became the first player since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968 to record a 40-20-10 stat line as he dropped 44 points, 24 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals as the Pelicans outlasted the pesky Bulls in double-overtime.

Cousins’ front-court mate Anthony Davis added another 32 points.

Robin Lopez, Justin Holiday–whose free throws at the end of regulation sent the game to overtime–and Zach LaVine combined for 63 points.

BOOGIE ➡️ AD FOR THE OOP Most fun front court in the league‼️ (via @PelicansNBA) pic.twitter.com/4584FUj10R — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 23, 2018

The last player to have a 40-20-10 game? Wilt Chamberlain in 1968. Boogie is a BEAST‼️ pic.twitter.com/V6nq9vJ8NE — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 23, 2018

Mavericks 98 (16-31), Wizards 75 (26-21)

The Wizards on-court dysfunction continued as Dennis Smith Jr. and Harrison Barnes combined for 37 points in a thrashing of the visiting squad. The Wizards only shot 30.6 percent from the field and 21.9 percent from behind the arc.

Dennis Smith Jr. throwing down 360 degree dunks… …IN GAMES‼️ (via @dallasmavs) pic.twitter.com/rU1cQW51xy — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 23, 2018

Timberwolves 126 (31-18), Clippers 118 (23-23)

Andrew Wiggins scored 40 points as the Timberwolves outlasted Blake Griffin’s 32-point triple-double. Karl-Anthony Towns grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds.