Post Up: Nikola Jokic Records Historic Night Before All-Star Break

by February 15, 2018

Nuggets 134 (32-26), Bucks 123 (32-25)

If you’re a fan of the Nuggets and numbers, it was a night to remember. Nikola Jokic notched the first halftime triple-double since 2016 en route to a 30-point, 15-rebound and 17-assist night. It was the quickest triple-double over the past 20 seasons, beating Russell Westbrook’s former mark by a whole 80 seconds–Jokic hit the mark with 1:54 to go in the second quarter. He joined Magic Johnson and James Harden as the third player to ever notch a 30-15-17 night.

As a team, Denver caught fire from behind the arc as it tied a franchise-high in made 3s with 24.

Giannis Antetekounmpo led the Bucks 36 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists.

Lakers 111 (23-34), Timberwolves 119 (36-25)

Three different Timberwolves had 20-point nights, and it wasn’t all of the usual suspects either: Jimmy Butler (24), Jeff Teague (20) and Taj Gibson (28).

Julius Randle led the Lakers with 23 points.

 

  
