Post Up: Portland Trail Blazers Overcome LeBron James, Win 11th Straight

Cavaliers 105 (39-29), Trail Blazers 113 (42-26)

Portland is for real. Despite 35 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, two steals and three blocks from LeBron James, the Trail Blazers were able to pick up their 11th straight win as their dynamic backcourt duo of Dame Lillard and C.J. McCollum combined for 53 points.

LEBRON JAMES WITH THE POSTER❗️ The 👑 can FLY (via @nba) pic.twitter.com/bhiXzL6dRK — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 16, 2018

76ers 118 (37-30), Knicks 110 (24-45)

The Knicks led at halftime due to a hot start from Michael Beasley (24 points, 13 rebounds), but a 14-point advantage for the 76ers in the fourth quarter put the game to bed.

Joel Embiid finished the night with a game-high 29 points and Ben Simmons passed a legend in the rookie triple-double leaderboard.

Raptors 106 (51-17), Pacers 99 (40-29)

DeMar DeRozan continued to lead the Raptors as he dropped a team-high 25 on 8-for-15 shooting from the field and dished out seven dimes. Jonas Valanciunas put in work on the glass, grabbing 17 rebounds to go alongside his 16 points.

“AWWWYAAAA GET UP LANCE!” Lance Stephenson got some BOUNCE 🐰 (via @TheRenderNBA) pic.twitter.com/n2vPvwpPhf — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 15, 2018

Hornets 129 (30-39), Hawks 117 (20-49)

Dwight Howard showed out in his hometown and against his former team, leading all players with 33 points as the Hornets jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Nic Batum recorded a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists.

Rookie John Collins shined for the Hawks, scoring 21 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

Clippers 96 (37-30), Rockets 101 (54-14)

Tobias Harris scored 29 but James Harden did James Harden things in the fourth quarter, dropping daggers to keep the Rockets atop the Western Conference. Eric Gordon went 7-for-9 from behind the arc en route to a 23-point night.

COCKY JAMES HARDEN IS HERE FOR AUSTIN RIVERS 💀💀💀 “He wouldn’t even step up! I like him! I like him!” (via @TheRenderNBA) pic.twitter.com/jWIYcnG20y — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 16, 2018

Bulls 111 (24-44), Grizzlies 110 (18-50)

The Grizzlies tank is barreling ahead full of steam and it looks like nothing can stop it. Zach LaVine’s 20 points proved to be the difference as Chicago delivered Memphis its 19th consecutive loss. Bobby Portis continued to shine, scoring 17 and snatching three steals in 23 minutes off the pine.

Suns 88 (19-51), Jazz 116 (39-30)

Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points, but the biggest event of the night was a bench-clearing scuffle that occurred after Jazz guard Ricky Rubio was on the receiving end of shots from Jared Dudley and Marquese Chriss.

Pelicans 93 (39-29), Spurs 98 (39-30)

The Spurs were able to shake off their cold streak in a crucial night for two teams clawing for one of the final seeds in the Western Conference playoffs. LaMarcus Aldridge led San Antonio with 25 points but the most intriguing stat of the night was the six blocks recorded by guard Danny Green.

Anthony Davis scored 21 and grabbed 14 boards, but turned the ball over six times.

Pistons 113 (30-37), Nuggets 120 (37-31)

Jamal Murray led the way with 26 and Nikola Jokic got another triple-double with 23 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and three blocks. Blake Griffin scored 26 and had nine assists and was the only Detroit starter to have a positive plus-minus.