Thunder 122 (38-29), Nets 104 (12-54)

Another day, another triple-double for Russell Westbrook. The Brodie went for 15 points, 19 assists, and 12 dimes despite 6-of-18 shooting from the field. The crowd at Barclays Center was loving it:

Brooklyn showing love for The Brodie. pic.twitter.com/XCPxRBJ2bB — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 15, 2017

Brook Lopez and Jeremy Lin had 25 and 24 points, respectively, while rookie Caris LeVert turned in an impressive 16-point showing with three steals.

Pelicans 100 (27-40), Trail Blazers 77 (29-37)

Boogie and the Brow were in peak form Tuesday, totaling a combined 37 points with 24 boards. The Trail Blazers showed signs of fatigue from their road trip, shooting 30.3% as a team, never scoring more than 23 points in a quarter. In addition to Cousins and AD, how about Jordan Crawford? After spending two seasons out of the league, Crawford has now scored in double-digits in each of his first three games with New Orleans.

Cavaliers 128 (44-22), Pistons 96 (33-34)

LeBron James notched his third triple-double in Cleveland’s last four games, helping the Cavs rout Detroit. Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 26 points in this one, not to mention this mesmerizing highlight:

The Pistons are still a half game up on the seventh seed, but they were certainly outclassed Tuesday. Stan Van Gundy offered no excuses after the game:

“It was just a bad night,” Van Gundy said. “They were great, we were terrible. That is why you get a lopsided game.” “In the first quarter, I don’t think they took a single tough shot. Not one. You want them to shoot contested jump shots but we just weren’t with them. Their energy and pace was great, they knocked down shots. That game was over early.”

Knicks 87 (27-41), Pacers 81 (34-33)

Carmelo Anthony (22 points, 13 boards) helped the Knicks rally back from a 13-point deficit. ‘Melo scored 15 in the fourth quarter alone, while Willy Hernangomez double-doubled (16r, 13p) and Derrick Rose added 16. The Knicks obviously have to be mindful of Kristaps Porzingis‘ health- the big man left with a thigh injury- but Tuesday’s win served as a desperately needed morale boost.

Warriors 106 (53-14), 76ers 104 (24-43)

Entering the fourth quarter with a 90-78 lead, it looked like the 76ers were primed for an upset win on the road. This was not to be, however, as the Warriors rattled off a 19-2 run to reclaim the lead for good. Klay Thompson scored 28, including five from beyond the arc, while Stephen Curry dropped 29p/6r/5a/3s. Draymond Green filled his stat sheet in the win, tallying 20 points, eight boards, eight dimes, six blocks and four steals.

On the heels of a 118-116 win over the Lakers, the 76ers can take solace in hanging in with the defending Western Conference champs. Dario Saric continued his torrid streak with 25 points, and Jahlil Okafor managed 22 with six rebounds.