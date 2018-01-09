Raptors 114 (28-10), Nets 113 (15-25)

It was an instant classic at Barclays Arena as journeyman Spencer Dinwiddie, who received “MVP” chants, dropped a career-high 31 points and Allen Crabbe hit a game-tying bucket at the end of regulation. However, it wasn’t enough to overcome the clutch scoring performance of DeMar DeRozan, who finished with 35.

Spurs 107 (28-14), Kings 100 (13-26)

With Kawhi Leonard and Manu Ginobli sitting, the Spurs needed another one their stars to rise to the occasion and LaMarcus Aldridge did just that, scoring 31 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. De’Aaron Fox had an 11-point, 10-assist double-double for the Kings.

Nuggets 114 (21-19), Warriors 124 (33-8)

Nikola Jokic posted the stat line of the night with 22 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and 3 steals but was left in the shadow of a lights out shooting night by the Warriors.

Stephen Curry scored 32 and Draymond Green added another 23 on just 12 field goal attempts.

Steph out here pulling up from other zip codes like it’s NOTHIN’ (via @nbatv) pic.twitter.com/SVodnDlidl — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 9, 2018

YO. Jamal Murray really did Andre Igoudala like that 😱 (via @nuggets) pic.twitter.com/WLivnr6BPI — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 9, 2018

Hawks 107 (10-30), Clippers 108 (18-21)

The Hawks struggled to close out the fourth quarter as DeAndre Jordan’s five straight made free throws set up C.J. Williams for the game-winning 3-pointer with 9 seconds to go.

Jordan finished the night with 25 points and 18 rebounds. Lou Williams led all players with 34 points.

🗣 “BOOMIN OUT IN SOUTH GWINNETT LIKE LOU WILL” (via @LAClippers) pic.twitter.com/iiE8W2YBh9 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 9, 2018

Pacers 109 (21-19), Bucks 96 (21-18)

The Bucks stumbled out of the gate and the Pacers capitalized in a well-rounded effort that saw six players score double-digit points. Domantas Sabonis’ 17 points led the way.

Lance Stephenson stays turning up when he hits the hardwood 😂😂😂 (via @pacers) pic.twitter.com/W6q3czc75C — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 9, 2018

Rockets 116 (28-11), Bulls 107 (14-27)

Signed just two weeks ago, Gerald Green continued to be the x-factor for the Rockets as he dropped 22 points in 26 minutes off the pine. Chris Paul and Eric Gordon each scored 24 points and set the tone early for Houston.

Bobby Portis led the bulls with 22 points and Kris Dunn added 19 points, 8 assists and 3 steals.

Timberwolves 127 (26-16), Cavaliers 99 (26-14)

The Timberwolves jumped out to a 69-42 halftime lead and never looked back as they obliterated the Cavaliers. Minnesota’s trio of Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler combined to score 65 points.

The Cavaliers’ starting five shot just 26.3 percent from the field.

NOT THIS TIME, THOUGH. TYUS JONES FLUSHES DOWN THE DUNK WITH KING JAMES TRAILING‼️ (via @Timberwolves) pic.twitter.com/yDyYMdds1u — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 9, 2018

Pistons 109 (21-18), Pelicans 112 (20-19)

Rajon Rondo dished 9 assists out in the first quarter, but 18 second-half points from DeMarcus Cousins kept the Pelicans above .500 as Anthony Davis (30 points) exited the game early due to an injury.

Tobias Harris continued to score at an elite level, dropping 24.