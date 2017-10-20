Thunder 105 (1-0), Knicks 84 (0-1)

Opening night. Melo’s first game against his former team. Paul George’s first game in Oklahoma City. There was plenty of intrigue in Oklahoma City on Thursday, and the home team did not disappoint, as the Thunder beat the Knicks comfortably.

Carmelo Anthony made his Thunder debut after a frosty exit from New York in the offseason. Though he hit a few shots early, his former teammate Kristaps Porzingis made it clear that a new era had dawned in New York.

Porzingis had 31 points and 12 rebounds to lead all players in both categories, but Russell Westbrook notched his first triple-double of the year (21 points, 16 assists, 10 rebounds) and Paul George scored 28 in his Thunder debut. We can get used to this:

Yeah, this is going to be fun. pic.twitter.com/efOvR7lh3j — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) October 20, 2017

Raptors 117 (1-0), Bulls 101 (0-1)

A 20-2 first-half run put Toronto in control, and the Raptors never looked back behind 23 points and 15 rebounds from Jonas Valanciunas.

OG Anunoby had nine points in his NBA debut, including this work of art:

Robin Lopez posted 18 and eight for the Bulls, while Lauri Markkanen had 17 and eight rebounds in his first NBA game.

Chicago was not at full strength, however, playing without Zach LaVine.

Clippers 108 (1-0), Lakers 92 (0-1)

It didn’t matter which home floor was down at Staples Center — the building belonged to Blake Griffin. Here’s how he set the tone early:

Griffin’s 29 points and 12 rebounds took the spotlight from Lonzo Ball’s much-awaited regular season debut. The rookie had three points and nine rebounds in the loss that wasn’t even as close as the final score indicated.

A bright side for the Lakers: Larry Nance Jr. had himself a game. The stats (14 and 12) don’t tell the story, but this does: