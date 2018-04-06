Post Up: Chris Paul’s Game-Winner Lifts Rockets To Win Over Blazers

Rockets 96 (64-15), Trail Blazers 94 (48-31)

Chris Paul‘s layup high off the glass with a second to go gave the Rockets a thrilling win over Portland. That was good for two of his 27 points as Paul helped Houston hold off a furious Blazers surge. Portland went on a 19-2 fourth-quarter run to complete a 24-point comeback and tie the game. Damian Lillard did not play for Portland and CJ McCollum led the team with 16 points.

Cavaliers 119 (49-30), Wizards 115 (42-37)

The Cavs trailed by 17 points in the fourth quarter, but LeBron James took over, scoring 13 over the final six minutes to lead Cleveland to a comeback win. LeBron finished with 33 points, 14 assists, and nine rebounds. He also scored or assisted on eight of the Cavs’ final nine field goals. John Wall had 28 to lead the Wizards, who fell into a tie with the Bucks for the 7 seed in the East with three games left.

Nets 119 (26-53), Bucks 111 (42-37)

Allen Crabbe hit the go-ahead three, then another one a minute later to give the Nets a win in Milwaukee. Crabbe scored 25 points and went 5-10 from three overall to lead Brooklyn. The Nets shot 55 percent as a team. Khris Middleton led all scorers with 31 points and made all 11 of his free throw attempts. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 19 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and four steals.

Pacers 126 (47-32), Warriors 106 (57-22)

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points to lead the Pacers to a season sweep over the defending champions. This is the first time the Warriors have been swept by an Eastern Conference team since 2013-14, while the Pacers have now won six out of seven and have three games remaining in the regular season. Kevin Durant had 27 points, five rebounds, and seven assists to lead the Warriors.

Jazz 117 (46-33), Clippers 95 (42-37)

The Clippers’ slim playoff hopes to a huge hit with a blowout loss to the Jazz on Thursday. They now trail Minnesota and Denver by two games with three left to play. The Jazz, on the other hand, have now won 27 out of 32 and are in position to host their first-round series. Seven Jazz players scored in double-figures in the win, led by Donovan Mitchell, who had 19. Austin Rivers matched that with 19 of his own to lead the Clippers.

Nuggets 100 (44-35), Timberwolves 96 (44-35)

Jamal Murray had 22 points, all five Denver starters scored in double figures, and Devin Harris had 20 off the bench as the Nuggets held on at home. Denver took a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter, but Minnesota chipped away and eventually tied it on a shot from Karl-Anthony Towns with 3:19 to go. Less than two minutes later, however, Towns fouled out, depriving the Timberwolves of their biggest offensive threat. He finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds, but the Nuggets hit their free throws down the stretch to win.