Cavaliers 121 (15-7), Hawks 114 (4-17)

Cleveland ran its winning streak to 10 behind monster performances from LeBron James and Kevin Love. Love went for 25-and-16, while James had 24 points, 12 assists, and six rebounds. In the process, he passed Alex English and moved into 10th place on the NBA’s all-time field goals made list.

He also produced the highlight of the game with this block:

Dennis Schroder had 27 to lead the Hawks and Ersan Ilyasova had 22 more off the bench.

Celtics 108 (19-4), 76ers 97 (12-9)

The Celtics kept rolling with their league-best 19th victory, this one coming behind 36 points from Isaiah Thomas. Thomas connected on 12 of 21 shot attempts and five of his eight three-point tries. Al Horford poured on 21 of his own as the Celtics shot 51 percent from the field and forced 19 Philadelphia turnovers. As for the Sixers, six players scored in double figures, led by 18 from Dario Saric and 17 from JJ Redick.

Nuggets 111 (12-9), Bulls 110 (3-17)

A pair of layups in the final 10 seconds made Denver’s win over Chicago the most thrilling game of the night. First, it was Kris Dunn, who put the Bulls up 110-109 with nine seconds to go. Then, Will Barton finished an acrobatic layup of his own to win the game and cap a career performance.

Who else? Barton with a career-high 37 and the game-winner. (via @nuggets) pic.twitter.com/JPCu1gKS2T — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 1, 2017

Barton finished with 37 points in 35 minutes, including 6-9 shooting from three. Lauri Markkanen and Robin Lopez each had 20 for the Bulls.

Bucks 103 (11-9), Trail Blazers 91 (13-9)

Three Bucks scored 20-or-more points as Milwaukee withstood a late Portland rally to hold on for the road win. Khris Middleton led the way with 26, and Eric Bledsoe had 25. Both were 10-17 from the field. Then there’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, who filled the stat sheet with 20 points, nine boards, five assists, three steals, and three blocks. The Bucks led by 21 at the end of three, but saw their lead slowly shrink behind 11 fourth-quarter points from Jusuf Nurkic. He had 25 to lead the Blazers, who saw their three-game win streak snapped after winning a trio of games on the East Coast.

Jazz 126 (11-11), Clippers 107 (8-12)

Up by just one with 10 minutes left, the Jazz pulled away late behind a 14-2 fourth-quarter run. Alec Burks had 28 points, seven rebounds, and five assists off the bench to lead the Jazz, while every Utah starter scored in double figures. The Jazz shot 58 percent as a team and hit 17 threes, out-dueling a Clippers team that had some firepower of its own. Austin Rivers had 25 to lead LA and Lou Williams had 20.