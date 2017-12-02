Jazz 114 (12-11), Pelicans 108 (11-11)

Donovan Mitchell scored 41 points as the Jazz came back late to beat the Pelicans. Down 84-80 entering the fourth quarter, Utah scored the first 10 points of the fourth before the Pelicans unreeled 12 straight of their own to go up six. Mitchell then scored 12 points over the final 3:09 to cap the dramatic victory. Mitchell did it all on Friday, scoring from three (6-12), getting to the line (9-11), and getting to the basket (below).

DeMarcus Cousins had 23-and-10 to lead New Orleans and Anthony Davis scored 19 more before leaving in the fourth quarter with a groin injury.

Warriors 133 (17-6), Magic 112 (9-14)

Like many games for the Warriors, the final box score was a work of art. Golden State had 46 total assists — second-most in a single game in franchise history — led by 10 each from Draymond Green and Steph Curry. Klay Thompson scored 27 and Kevin Durant had 25 (before his ejection), and as a team, the Warriors shot 63 percent. Their 41 first-quarter points were the most in an opening quarter this season, and the same could be said for their 78 in the first half. Amid the offensive outburst, Curry moved into eighth-place all-time on the NBA three-pointers made list.

Another day, another milestone. Here’s the shot that moved Steph into 8th on the all-time threes list. (via @nbatv) pic.twitter.com/FHZ1VL7AYL — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 2, 2017

The Magic weren’t so bad themselves offensively, and Aaron Gordon led the way with 29, while Evan Fournier had 22.

Heat 105 (11-11), Hornets 100 (8-13)

Josh Richardson went off for 27 points on 11-14 shooting as the Heat pulled away in the final minutes. The Hornets led 96-95 with 2:36 left, when Goran Dragic hit a jumper that started a 9-0 run. Charlotte never got closer than four after that. Marvin Williams had 16 to lead seven Charlotte players in double-figures. The Hornets have now lost four in a row.

Josh & Tyler crushing the rims tonight! pic.twitter.com/Si6Y7WBa6Q — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 2, 2017

Thunder 111 (9-12), Timberwolves 107 (13-10)

The Thunder led for most of the night but struggled to put away a Timberwolves team that seemed to have an answer for every late bucket that OKC scored. An Andrew Wiggins three with 12 seconds left brought Minnesota to within two, but on the ensuing possession, he fouled Paul George while trying to force a turnover. George made both free throws to provide the final margin. He led all scorers with 36 points to go with nine assists, while Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns each had 23 for the Timberwolves.

Wizards 109 (12-10), Pistons 91 (14-7)

The Wizards used a 35-15 third quarter to pull away from the Pistons and earn their 12th win. Markieff Morris led all scorers with 23 points. Thomas Satoransky came off the bench to add 17 more, and Marcin Gortat went for 12-and-12. Andre Drummond had 14 points, 17 rebounds, and seven assists for the Pistons, who saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

Raptors 120 (14-7), Pacers 115 (12-11)

The Raptors won their sixth straight at home behind a perfect shooting night from Jakob Poeltl (18 points, 8-8 shooting) and 26 points from DeMar DeRozan. Toronto scored a season-high 70 points in the paint and improved to 13-0 this season when leading after three quarters. Victor Oladipo had 36 points, seven rebounds, and six assists to lead the Pacers.

Kings 107 (7-15), Bulls 106 (3-18)

The Bulls lost by a point for the second time in as many days and dropped their third-straight by five points or fewer, as they stayed stuck at just three wins on the season. Robin Lopez hit a jumper with 43 seconds to go to pull Chicago to within two, but De’Aaron Fox answered seconds later. The Bulls didn’t get closer until the final seconds when Jerian Grant hit a meaningless three to close the final margin to one. Zach Randolph had 25 points and 13 rebounds for the Kings and Grant had 17 to lead the Bulls.

Spurs 95 (15-7), Grizzlies 79 (7-14)

The Spurs ran the Grizzlies’ losing streak to 10 games on Friday behind 22 points from LaMarcus Aldridge and 18 from Rudy Gay. Marc Gasol had 16 for Memphis, which was playing its second game under interim head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who took over following David Fizdale’s firing. The Spurs have now won four in a row and six of their last seven.