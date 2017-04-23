Raptors 87, Bucks 76 (Series tied 2-2)

Buckets were few and far between in this one. Both teams had 41 points in the first half. The Raptors shot 35% and the Bucks had 12 turnovers in the first 24 minutes. Toronto made their run in the third quarter, holding Milwaukee to 17 points. And with the Bucks mightily struggling to find offense, they couldn’t overcome a lead that stretched out to 11 in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.

DeMar DeRozan had 21 in the first half, and 33 for the game, leading all scorers. No one else even reached 20 points. Each team made 5 three-pointers, too.

Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn’t find the range, shooting 6-19 for 14 points and coughing up 7 turnovers.

Hawks 116, Wizards 98 (Wizards lead series 2-1)

The Hawks came out and sucker punched the Wizards right away. They started the game with a 13-2 run, never looked back, despite a strong game from John Wall (29 points on 10-12 shooting). Atlanta had this one in hand right away. They never trailed and led by as much as 25.

Paul Millsap scored 29, pulled down 14 boards and got backup from Dennis Schroder, who had 27 points and 9 dimes. The most drama came after the game, when Markieff Morris called Millsap a “crybaby.”

Markieff Morris said that Paul Millsap's a "crybaby." Millsap and Dennis Schroder had a real good reaction. (via @BenGolliver) pic.twitter.com/lpFJYm9yOp — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 23, 2017

Grizzlies 110, Spurs 108 (Series tied 2-2)

What. A. Game.

Kawhi Leonard had 43 points and 6 steals. Mike Conley had 35 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists. There were 11 ties and seven lead changes. The game culminated in an intense fourth quarter and overtime session. Leonard scored the Spurs’ final 16 points in the fourth and Conley also had 16 between the fourth and OT.

Mike Conley sends us to overtime! pic.twitter.com/Ulx5QQqy3l — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 23, 2017

Memphis tied the series on a fadeaway from Marc Gasol with 0.7 seconds left.

Warriors 119, Blazers 113 (Warriors lead series 3-0)

The Blazers built a 16-point second half lead. Klay Thompson woke up in the third to score a quick 14 and then Stephen Curry had 14 in the fourth quarter. The Dubs won the second half 65-46 with major contributions from JaVale McGee (14 points), Andre Iguodala (16 points) and Draymond Green (9 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 6 blocks).

Golden State won despite being without Steve Kerr and Kevin Durant.