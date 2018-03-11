Post Up: IT’s Time

Raptors 132 (49-17), Knicks 106 (24-43)

The Raptors got their eighth consecutive win with a balanced team effort. They had seven players score in double figures and their bench outscored their starters, 69-63. The Knicks have lost 15 of their 16 games.

Timberwolves 109 (39-29), Warriors 103 (51-16)

It was the Karl-Anthony Towns show in the fourth quarter. The big man scored 14 of his 31 points in the final frame. He also pulled down 16 rebounds to fuel the Wolves to a big win over the Dubs.

Bulls 129 (23-43), Hawks 122 (20-47)

Zach LaVine nailed four clutch free throws to keep the Hawks at arm’s length. He and Bobby Portis each finished with 21 points. Taurean Prince went off for 38 points in the loss.

Jazz 116 (37-30), Pelicans 99 (38-28)

Utah’s backcourt went off in New Orleans. Ricky Rubio had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists and Donovan Mitchell added 27 points. Anthony Davis had 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks in the loss.

Nuggets 130 (37-30), Kings 104 (21-46)

Gary Harris, Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic combined to score 61 points. They held the Kings to 19 percent three and they hit 15 three-pointers in response. Jokic had his seventh triple-double of the season, too, dishing out 10 assists and grabbing 11 boards.

Rockets 105 (52-14), Mavs 82 (21-46)

James Harden sat this one out so Eric Gordon carried the scoring load. Gordon had 26, aided by 24 points and 12 dimes from Chris Paul. The Rockets clinched a playoff spot with the win.

Pacers 99 (39-28), Celtics 97 (46-21)

Terry Rozier missed a shot at the buzzer that would’ve tied the game against Victor Oladipo and the Pacers. Oladipo had a game-high 27 points, scoring 7 of those points in the game’s final 2 minutes. Kyrie Irving exited the game early due to a sore left knee.

Sixers 120 (36-29), Nets 97 (21-46)

The Sixers had eight players score in double-figures. They held the Nets to 34 percent shooting and held a 27-point advantage.

Lakers 127 (30-36), Cavs 113 (38-28)

Isaiah Thomas went off in his first game against his former squad. Thomas scored 20 points and handed out 9 dimes, helping the Lakers blow out the Cavaliers. Julius Randle was way too much for Cleveland to handle, too. He had a career-best 36 points to go along with 14 rebounds and 7 assists.