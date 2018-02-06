Post Up: Kings Complete Epic Comeback, Pistons Roll Past Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers 91 (29-25), Pistons 111 (26-26)

Blake Griffin (21 points, nine rebounds, six assists) and Andre Drummond (17 points, 17 rebounds, five assists) have made a solid first impression as cementing themselves as the league’s premier front court as the Pistons picked up another win.

Dame Lillard scored 20 in the loss for Portland.

Could Blake Griffin to Andre Drummond halfcourt alley-oops be a thing? Answer: YES 😍 (via @DetroitPistons) pic.twitter.com/Gfr9Cd65mx — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 6, 2018

Wizards 111 (31-22), Pacers 102 (30-25)

Just two weeks ago the Wizards’ season appeared to be heading for the cellar after reports of disarray in the locker room; however, Washington has won five in a row with collective scoring efforts leading the way. Bradley Beal led the way with 21 and seven other Wizards also scored in double-digits, too.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pacers with 29 points.

Magic 111 (16-36), Heat 109 (29-25)

Every basket counted as Jonathon Simmons’ dunk with 1:30 to go proved to be the game’s winning basket as the Magic took Sunshine State bragging rights. Bismack Biyombo had a crucial block and steal in the game’s final five seconds that secured the victory for Orlando.

Jazz 133 (25-28), Pelicans 109 (28-25)

The Jazz’s offense led the way as Utah won its sixth game in a row despite just two points from rookie phenom Donovan Mitchell. Rodney Hood scored 30 while Ricky Rubio, Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles and Derrick Favors each scored at least 18.

Hornets 104 (23-30), Nuggets 121 (29-25)

Nikola Jokic stuffed the stat sheet again with 15 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists as the Nuggets opened each half with 34 and 36 points to distance themselves from the Hornets. Jamal Murray and Will Barton each scored 18 points while Garry Harris led the way with 27.

Kemba Walker scored 20 for Charlotte.

“Yo, the brother don’t swear he’s nice, he knows he’s nice.” 💯 pic.twitter.com/HON1FTa1j1 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 6, 2018

Bulls 98 (18-35), Kings 104 (17-36)

The Kings trailed by as many as 21 after scoring only nine points in the first quarter, but outscored the Bulls in each of the ensuing three quarters as Buddy Hield, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Willie Cauley-Stein scored clutch buckets in the final minute of regulation to earn the win.

Zach LaVine took over the night individually, scoring a season-high 27 and lighting up Twitter with an epic poster dunk over Jakarr Sampson.

Mavericks 101 (17-36), Clippers 104 (27-25)

Dirk Nowitzki ended the first quarter by becoming one of six players in NBA history to surpass 50,000 minutes played, but the Mavericks couldn’t string together back-to-back road wins as Lou Williams heated up in the second half and Danilo Gallinari scored a game-high 28 points.