Trail Blazers 113 (5-4), Lakers 110 (3-5)

Damian Lillard’s three with 0.7 seconds to go gave Portland a thrilling three-point win over the Lakers at home.

The Lakers found themselves in a hole early in this one, but battled back. The Trail Blazers used an 11-0 run midway through the first quarter to take an 18-point lead. The Lakers woke up in the second quarter however, methodically cutting into the deficit to trail by just four at the half. The two teams went back and forth in the second half, setting up the thrilling finish.

Lillard finished with a game-high 32 and was a perfect 14-14 from the line. Jusuf Nurkic had 28 of his own, including a couple of key fourth-quarter baskets as momentum switched sides. Brook Lopez had 27 and Kyle Kuzma had 22 for the Lakers.

LA’s night was marred further by learning that Larry Nance suffered a broken hand. He came into the game averaging 11-and-eight and scored seven points Thursday before his injury.

Warriors 112 (6-3), Spurs 92 (4-4)

San Antonio got off to about as good a start as you could hope, while Golden State struggled to do much of anything offensively in the opening minutes. The Spurs led 31-12 early on as the Warriors went over four minutes without scoring. But Golden State woke up from there, closing the first quarter on a 12-2 run and pulling to within five by halftime. With the Spurs playing without Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker, Golden State wore down its opponents on the road. The Warriors took the lead two minutes into the third quarter on a Kevin Durant three and never trailed again. They outscored the Spurs by 25 in the second half, and Klay Thompson led all scorers with 27 points. Durant had 24 points, eight boards, and five assists, and Steph Curry tossed in 21-eight-and-four. For the Spurs, LaMarcus Aldridge had 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Gregg Popovich had two technicals and an ejection.