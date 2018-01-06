Celtics 91 (32-10), Timberwolves 84 (24-16)

For the second straight game, the Celtics held their opponents to a season-low in scoring. One game after limiting the Cavs to 88 points, Boston held the Timberwolves to 84, including just 19 in each of the first two quarters. Minnesota shot 37 percent, despite getting 25 points from Karl Anthony-Towns on 9-16 shooting. He also had a career-high 23 rebounds. Boston had five players score in double figures, led by 18 from Marcus Smart off the bench. Jayson Tatum only had two field goals, but this was one of them:

Jayson Tatum putting KAT on a poster! 😱 (via @celtics) pic.twitter.com/W8SiZgw67B — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 6, 2018



76ers 114 (19-19), Pistons 78 (20-17)

The Sixers led by 17 after a quarter and 30 after a half in the night’s biggest blowout. Joel Embiid had 23 points and Ben Simmons had 19 points and nine assists to lead Philly. The Sixers also made 14 threes for the game, including three each from JJ Redick, Robert Covington, and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. Tobias Harris led Detroit with 14.

Ben Simmons cares not for your defense. 💪💪💪 (via @nba) pic.twitter.com/wmAjCXSt4l — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 6, 2018

Raptors 129 (27-10), Bucks 110 (20-17)

Jonas Valanciunas scored all 20 of his points in the third quarter as Toronto outscored Milwaukee 43-19 in the period to pull away. It was the Raptors’ second win over the Bucks in less than a week. Serge Ibaka (21 points) and DeMar DeRozan (20 points) joined Valanciunas as three 20-plus-point Raptor scorers. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 to lead the Bucks.

Heat 107 (21-17), Knicks 103 (OT) (18-21)

Doug McDermott hit a three with a second to go in regulation to send the game to overtime, but Miami hit four free throws in the final 25 seconds of the extra session to earn the win. The Knicks have now lost three in a row and seven out of eight. Courtney Lee scored 24 for the Knicks, and Michael Beasley had 20 points and 10 rebounds. All five Heat starters scored in double figures, but Wayne Ellington led the way with 24.

Bulls 127 (14-25), Mavericks 124 (13-27)

The Bulls opened the fourth quarter on a 10-0 run to take the lead from the Mavericks, then held on despite some late heroics from Dennis Smith Jr. Chicago led by eight with under 30 seconds left, but Smith hit two threes and scored eight total points to put pressure on the Bulls. Justin Holiday made all four of his free throws in that span and Yogi Ferrell missed what would have been a game-tying three at the buzzer. Wesley Matthews had 24 points and Harrison Barnes had 23 to lead the Mavericks, while Kris Dunn scored 32 to lead all scorers.

Great pass by Niko, great cut by Lauri: pic.twitter.com/Xyk62TLNSm — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 6, 2018

Spurs 103 (27-13), Suns 89 (15-26)

Kawhi Leonard and Manu Ginobili scored 21 points each to lead the Spurs over the Suns on a night where LaMarcus Aldridge and Danny Green both sat out. San Antonio benefited from 29 points off 23 Phoenix turnovers and outscored the Suns 31-13 in fast-break points. Devin Booker led the Suns with 21.

Nuggets 99 (21-17), Jazz 91 (16-23)

Denver got 26 a piece from Trey Lyles and Jamal Murray to withstand a late Jazz run. The Nuggets outscored the Jazz 38-16 in the third quarter and eventually led by 21 in the fourth, but Utah managed to climb within eight in the final minute. Ricky Rubio and Donovan Mitchell each had 15 points for the Jazz.

looks not needed here but found pic.twitter.com/9Tw2ibZuPQ — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 6, 2018

Wizards 102 (23-16), Grizzlies 100 (12-27)

Bradley Beal had his second 30-point game (34 tonight) in the last six days to lead the Wizards to a too-close-for-comfort win in Memphis. Despite leading by 15 with 8:40 to go, the Wizards needed to win it at the line. Tyreke Evans (26 points) brought the Grizzlies within a point on a three with 18 seconds left, but Beal and Markieff Morris both capitalized from the stripe to keep Washington ahead.

Trail Blazers 110 (20-18), Hawks 89 (10-28)

Seven Trail Blazers scored in double figures, led by CJ McCollum, who had 20 points on 8-13 shooting. As a team, Portland shot 54 percent from the field, compared to 36 percent for Atlanta. Dennis Schroder had 14 points to lead the Hawks.

SHOULDA KNOWN BY NOW… EAZY DUZ IT pic.twitter.com/YgdRmKlvJk — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 6, 2018

Hornets 108 (15-23), Lakers 94 (11-27)

Kemba Walker had 19 points and Jeremy Lamb had 17 as the UConn alumni led the Hornets over the Lakers. Lonzo Ball returned for L.A. after missing the last six games with a shoulder injury and scored 11 points. Brandon Ingram had 22 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Lakers.