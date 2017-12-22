Knicks 102 (17-14), Celtics 93 (26-9)

The Knicks and Celtics went into the fourth quarter tied up, then Michael Beasley happened. Beasley scored 18 points in the final 12 minutes, even earning MVP chants from the crowd, as the Knicks pulled away. He finished with 32 points and 12 rebounds on a night where Kristaps Porzingis went 0-11 from the field. Kyrie Irving had 32 of his own to lead the Celtics.

Cavaliers 115 (24-9), Bulls 112 (10-21)

The Bulls’ seven-game winning streak came to an end thanks to 34 points and nine rebounds from LeBron James. In a game that was close throughout, Dwyane Wade blocked a game-tying attempt from Kris Dunn in the final seconds, then Denzel Valentine missed a three as time expired. While LeBron led all scorers, Lauri Markkanen continued his impressive rookie campaign with 25 points and a few statement dunks.

Raptors 114 (22-8), 76ers 109 (14-17)

DeMar DeRozan had 45 points as the Raptors came back to beat the Sixers in Philadelphia. DeRozan’s outburst came on 13-21 shooting from the field and 13-15 shooting from the line. That helped offset 21 team turnovers, though the Sixers turned it over 23 times themselves in a sloppy game. Ben Simmons led Philadelphia with 20 and Dario Saric just missed a triple-double (18 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists).

Suns 97 (12-22), Grizzlies 95 (9-23)

Troy Daniels hit a three with 17 seconds left to help the Suns escape narrowly at home. Up a point with eight seconds left, Dragan Bender threw a pass and Tyreke Evans came away with the steal, missing what would have been the game-winner as time expired. TJ Warren led all scorers with 27 points and Evans led the Grizzlies with 23.

Jazz 100 (15-18), Spurs 89 (22-11)

A 14-4 run midway through the fourth quarter gave the Jazz the separation they needed to knock off the Spurs. Rodney Hood had 29 points to lead the Jazz, while six San Antonio players scored in double-figures, including the entire starting five. Bryn Forbes had 12 points to lead the way.